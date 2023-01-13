Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,863 (Jan. 12, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said to UGA fans after the Bulldogs once again won the national championship on Monday night.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart shares wise words with UGA fans after national championship

Beginning of the show: Georgia is once again on top of the college football world, but in the immediate aftermath of Monday’s 65-7 win against TCU, UGA coach Kirby Smart had a strong message for UGA fans. I’ll discuss on today’s show what Smart said and the multiple layers of meaning his words seemed to have.

15-minute mark: I discuss how UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett views his legacy at Georgia compared to the other top signal callers in program history.