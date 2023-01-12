Georgia football tight end Darnell Washington announces his plans for 2023 NFL Draft

Washington finished his junior season with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Washington is one of the more intriguing talents available in the draft and is expected to be taken in either the first or second round.

Another Georgia tight end will be departing the program, as Darnell Washington announced he would be heading to the NFL.

“He was one of the toughest players we had. Missouri, his shoulder pops out, and he will not come out of the game,” Smart said. “LSU, he gets cut. He’s 6′7″ and they cut him at his ankles and shins, nothing worse than that, and he’s waving people off – I’m not coming out; like, I’m pissed off.

“And to see that growth and to see him care about winning the game last night, like, he played last night selflessly.”

Georgia has seen three other tight ends enter the transfer portal already, with Ryland Goede, Brett Seither and Arik Gilbert looking to play elsewhere. Georgia does bring back Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp and has signed Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin.

Washington joins fellow 2020 signees Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo in declaring for the draft after their third seasons. Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith, Robert Beal, Kenny McIntosh and Jack Podlesny are also off to the NFL.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation