Former Georgia defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell announces transfer destination

Georgia defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) during the 2021 G-Day Game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis)
Rob Davis
It did not take Georgia defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell long to find a new home, as the defensive lineman announced on Thursday he would be transferring to TCU to finish out his football career.

Mitchell made the announcement via his Twitter account. He entered the transfer portal back on April 19.

Players have until May 1 to enter the transfer portal if they are to retain eligibility for the upcoming season. But just because you enter the transfer portal does not mean that you end up leaving. Georgia saw offensive tackle Amarius Mims enter the transfer portal in April, only for him to later remove his name and return to the team.

Georgia opens its 2022 season on Sept. 3 when the Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta.

