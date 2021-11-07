Georgia report card: Bulldogs look like champions, even at less than their best

ATHENS — Georgia was due for an off game, and according to Coach Kirby Smartm the Bulldogs had it in some respects against Missouri. The fact No. 1-ranked Georgia still won 43-6 showed just how strong the program is, in addition to how much this year’s edition of the Tigers is lacking.

RELATED: Kirby Smart’s high standards apparent in his criticisms after win There were several bright spots in addition to those areas Smart described as “subpar” and “lackadaisical” during the home win on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. RELATED: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz weighs in on key moments in loss to Georgia QUARTERBACK (B) Neither quarterback was particularly consistent, though Stetson Bennett had an ideal TD throw to offset the pass he said he underthrew to Jermaine Burton and early pass behind Adonai Mitchell. Daniels wasn’t as fortunate on the pass he threw behind Burton that was tipped and intercepted. Smart said Daniels had good command of the offense working with the second team. RELATED: Kirby Smart, Ladd McConkey, Stetson Bennett talk quarterback play RUNNING BACK (B) It was the most humbling performance of the season for the backs as a result of Missouri jamming the box with defenders. Zamir White had a 13-yard run and still finished with only 14 yards on 9 carries. Daijun Edwards was the most efficient with 29 yards on 3 carries. James Cook scored out of the “Wild Dawg” goal line package and had 41 yards on 9 carries. WIDE RECEIVER (B+)

Jermaine Burton made a sensational catch on a ball Bennett said was under thrown at the 1-yard line, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also showed strong hands on an out route the defender was in a position to intercept. Arian Smith’s return included a 35-yard TD catch. Ladd McConkey remains reliable as they come with 3 catches for 36 yards and a TD. RELATED: Key receivers return, ‘only the beginning’ OFFENSIVE LINE (B) The first-team offensive line pass protection was a thing of beauty, as Bennett said he didn’t get touched other than on his two runs. Broderick Jones’ pass protection has never been in doubt, though Smart said there were a couple of “lack of focus” plays for the new starting left tackle. Sedrick Van Pran was called for a hold and Warren Ericson a false start. This group didn’t have enough blockers for what Missouri put in the box at times. DEFENSIVE LINE (B) Easily the worst overall performance by the defensive line, with Smart calling out players for not staying disciplined to their gaps and being “selfish.” It’s a valuable but painless lesson. There were still great individual plays, most notably by Travon Walker, with a fourth down-stop among his 4 tackles and 2 TFLs. LINEBACKER (B+) Missouri rushed for more yards (121) than anyone might have expected, especially with two freshman QBs not providing much threat of a pass. Channing Tindall had 5 stops and Quay Walker was responsible for 4 tackles. SECONDARY (B) Javon Bullard had a needless pass interference penalty, and Ameer Speed lined up offsides. Smart likes to point out there are broken assignments that aren’t always visible to the naked eye, but Missouri didn’t seem to have receivers running open. Latavious Brini had one of the bigger hits of the season and continues to impress. The Mizzou freshman QBs finished 20-of-32 passing for 152 yards and were not intercepted. SPECIAL TEAMS (B)

Nolan Smith’s blocked punt was yet another impressive moment for the former No. 1-ranked prospect in the nation. Dan Jackson was unable to come up with the recovery in the end zone, but that proved academic, as UGA drove for a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Missouri’s first points came on the strength of a 27-yard punt return. Jake Camarda punted only once, 44 yards. Camarda put 7 of his 8 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Jack Podlesny made field goals of 20 and 25 yards. COACHING (B) Georgia seemed slow to adjust to Missouri loading the box, but once Smart allowed for the pass game to get going the Bulldogs hit some big gainers. The defense’s goal-line stand in the closing moments was a credit to some great coaching and the pride that runs in the Georgia defense. The offense doesn’t have the same sort of goals to work toward, but it certainly did enough. OVERALL (B+) It’s another win on the path to the championship, and while Smart was disappointed with the defense, with which he is closely aligned, there was some excitement for the offense getting key players back into the mix. JT Daniels, Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith provide Georgia with explosive elements in the passing game. Smith also proved effective on a jet sweep with his 4.23-second speed in the 40. There did not appear to be any significant injuries.

UGA News