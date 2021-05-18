Georgia-Clemson football kickoff time in Charlotte announced

Bank of America Stadium is being billed as a neutral site, but Clemson will find a very familiar feeling under the lights in Charlotte.

ATHENS — The Georgia football opening game against Clemson has been announced as having a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4.

The Tigers are 7-1 all-time at Bank of America Stadium, with a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games played there, and a 1-0 mark regular-season play (vs. Temple in 2006).

Georgia last played in Charlotte in 2014, beating Louisville 37-14 in the Belk Bowl under former coach Mark Richt.

The North Carolina governor recently announced the state is lifting restrictions on mass gatherings -- meaning the UGA-Clemson game in Charlotte will be at full capacity of more than 75,000 fans.

The ABC network will televise the game as part of a five-game schedule in the early season that features SEC teams in non-conference action.

• Sept. 4, 3:30 p.m. ABC, Alabama vs. Miami in Chick-fil-A Kickoff; 7:30 pm. ABC, Georgia vs. Clemson in Duke’s Mayo Classic