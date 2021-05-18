Georgia-Clemson football kickoff time in Charlotte announced
ATHENS — The Georgia football opening game against Clemson has been announced as having a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4.
Bank of America Stadium is being billed as a neutral site, but Clemson will find a very familiar feeling under the lights in Charlotte.
The Tigers are 7-1 all-time at Bank of America Stadium, with a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games played there, and a 1-0 mark regular-season play (vs. Temple in 2006).
Georgia last played in Charlotte in 2014, beating Louisville 37-14 in the Belk Bowl under former coach Mark Richt.
The North Carolina governor recently announced the state is lifting restrictions on mass gatherings -- meaning the UGA-Clemson game in Charlotte will be at full capacity of more than 75,000 fans.
RELATED: Updated info on attendance for Georgia-Clemson football game
The ABC network will televise the game as part of a five-game schedule in the early season that features SEC teams in non-conference action.
• Sept. 4, 3:30 p.m. ABC, Alabama vs. Miami in Chick-fil-A Kickoff; 7:30 pm. ABC, Georgia vs. Clemson in Duke’s Mayo Classic
• Sept. 6, 8:00 p.m. ESPN, Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Kickoff
• Sept. 11, 7:00 p.m. ESPN, Texas at Arkansas
• Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. ABC, Auburn at Penn State.
