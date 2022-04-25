Oddsmaker: Kendall Milton opens with best Heisman odds among Georgia football players

Georgia hasn’t produced a Heisman Trophy winner since Herschel Walker won the award in 1982, and recent odds suggest the drought could continue another year. Kendall Milton heads into the offseason representing the Bulldogs’ best hope in 2022, per odds released via the Fanduel online sportsbook.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the Heisman Trophy frontrunner at Plus 200, meaning if someone were to wager $100 on Stroud winning the award, they would win $200. Milton’s odds, Plus 10,000, are second-best among SEC running backs behind Alabama transfer Jahmyr Gibbs (Plus 6000), who was at Georgia Tech last season. Auburn tailback Tailback Tank Bigsby has the same odds as Milton. Milton had 6 carries for 14 yards and one catch for 32 yards in the Georgia spring football game on April 16. Here’s a look at the Georgia players with the most favorable odds to win the Heisman Trophy, per Fanduel: • RB Kendall Milton Plus 10,000 • TE Brock Bowers Plus 15,000

• QB Stetson Bennett Plus 20,000 • QB Brock Vandagriff Plus 20,000 • QB Carson Beck Plus 30,000 Two other Georgia players not mentioned who figure to factor into the Bulldogs’ 2021 plans are tailback Kenny McIntosh and dominant D-Tackle Jalen Carter. Alabama QB Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, has the second-best odds to win the award after Stroud. Here’s a look at the Heisman Trophy odds for top current and former SEC Players, per Fanduel:

• Alabama QB Bryce Young, Plus 400 • Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Plus 3000 • South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, Plus 5000 • Kentucky QB Will Levis, Plus 5000 • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Plus 6000 • West Virginia QB JT Daniels, Plus 6000

• Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Plus 6000 • Alabama LB Will Anderson, Plus 6000 • Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Plus 6000 • Miss. State QB Will Rogers, Plus 8000 • Oregon QB Bo Nix, Plus 8000 • Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, Plus 8000

• LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Plus 8000 • Texas A&M QB Max Johnson, Plus 8000 • Auburn RB Tank Bigsby, Plus 10,000 • Georgia RB Kendall Milton, Plus 10,000

