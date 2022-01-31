Georgia football champions take aim at one another, Senior Bowl competition

MOBILE, Ala. — Eight departing Georgia football players will don the ‘G’ one final time before launching their NFL careers at the Senior Bowl this week while looking to boost their stock for the 2022 NFL Draft. • DT Devonte Wyatt

• RB James Cook • OL Jamaree Salyer • LB Channing Tindall • LB Quay Walker • CB Derion Kendrick • P Jake Camarda

• OG Justin Shaffer The Senior Bowl game takes place at 2:30 p.m. (TV: NFL Network) on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, but real money is made during the week of practices leading up to the game. RELATED: CFP Champ Georgia has 5 potential first-round NFL draft picks Quarterbacks typically dominate many of the headlines from Senior Bowl week, and this year’s class likely means that trend will continue. The National Team will feature Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Nevada’s Carson Strong. The American Team has North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe and Liberty’s Malik Willis. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will compete alongside — and against — one another on the American Team starting with Tuesday’s practice.

That means Salyer and Shaffer working to block Wyatt, Tindall and Walker, along with former Georgia teammate turned ACC Defensive Player of the Year Jermaine Johnson now of Florida State. No doubt, there will be several familiar faces lined up across from Salyer in the American team practices with 8 of the 12 defensive linemen from SEC schools. AMERICAN TEAM ROSTER There will be hundreds of NFL coaches, scouts and personnel managers on hand, watching closely from the sidelines and bleachers. The coaching staffs from the Detroit Lions (American) and N.Y. Jets (National) will oversee and instruct the respetive all-star teams. Tre’ McKitty and Mark Webb were two of the most notable Georgia players to raise their stock at the Senior Bowl last year, with McKitty a surprise third-round NFL draft selection, and Webb moving from the ranks of projected free agency to being picked in the seventh round. RELATED: Mark Webb raises eyebrows with nifty interception at Senior Bowl

The 2021 Bulldogs, still riding the high of the program’s first national championship since 1980, could be on the verge of a record-breaking NFL draft class with 15 potential picks. The four Georgia players with the highest stock in the 2022 NFL Draft are not at the Senior Bowl, three of the four underclassmen (Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and George Pickens). Jordan Davis declined his Senior Bowl invite, choosing instead to slim down and increase his workout metrics for the NFL combine (March 1-6). Other Bulldogs UGA tight end John FitzPatrick had an alternate spot at the Senior Bowl, but he was not able to accept on account of postseason foot surgery. Georgia tailback Zamir White passed on an opportunity to compete at the Senior Bowl and is working out in Florida for the NFL combine Underclassman Lewis Cine was not eligible for the Senior Bowl Reese’s Senior Bowl Pieces

Wyatt enters the Senior Bowl as the highest-ranked UGA prospect in Mobile for the annual all-star game. Some see Wyatt as a possible second-round pick entering the postseason NFL draft evaluation process. Kendrick, who transferred to UGA from Clemson, is another prospect who will be under the microscope in Mobile. Kendrick has been projected as high as the first round in some mock drafts, though most see him as a second-day pick. Cook will get looks at wide receiver at the Senior Bowl, with NFL coaches wanting to see how best to use his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken designed some of UGA’s offense around Cook’s versatility, as he led the team in yards from scrimmage with 27 catches for 284 yards along with 728 yards rushing on 113 carries. Preseason hype Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, saw this talented class of Georgia players coming even before the season. The Bulldogs, who had five players in Senior Bowl practices last season, broke the record with eight this season and it could have been nine if not for Adam Anderson’s suspension. WATCH: Jim Nagy gives breakdown on Georgia’s talented defensive front

