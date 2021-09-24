Georgia football-Vanderbilt: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 4 game (September 25, 2021)

Georgia is coming off a 40-13 win over South Carolina last week, while Vanderbilt lost to Stanford. Georgia and Vanderbilt did not play last season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have their first road game of the 2021 season, as they visit Vanderbilt on Saturday. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, online information and odds for the week 4 game.

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time is set for 12 p.m. ET. It will be an 11 a.m. local kickoff in Nashville.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: TV channel

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: How to stream the game online

You can stream the game via ESPN+. You will need a subscription to be able to watch.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: Odds

The Georgia Bulldogs are a 35.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt. The Over/Under for the game is 53. Georgia is 2-1 against the spread this year.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: What Kirby Smart said about Vanderbilt

On players’ reaction to Vanderbilt game cancelation last season: “Not really, I think, frustration is a better word, anger is probably not a better term. I mean I just think frustrated with the whole process. It was a long year. And it was at the end of it and, you know, there probably would be some guys that would say they were glad. I hate to say it, but they were probably tired and guys who didn’t think they were going to play, then you’ve got a group of guys that want to play every game because it’s an opportunity to get better. And it’s an opportunity to make a statement about who we are and, for some guys it’s the last home game, but not anger I think frustration is the better adjective.”

On the cancellation of the 2020 Vanderbilt game: “My emotional disappointment is the players had prepared, you know that already. I think we’d already prepared once. Maybe I can’t remember that season, but I know that there was an expectation we were going to play them. It was more about a home game right, it’s about our last home game and for the seniors. I wanted it because they had meant so much for our program and so many of them had been through, you know, a turnaround, and I just wanted the game for them and then when the coach called me, the interim coach called me I was hurt, but I understood it was beyond his control, and it is what it is. I really didn’t do much to find the game, I mean, I texted a couple of people just hoping but it was too short notice. And I know some of the people upstairs and Josh (Brooks) tried to call and work some things out, but there was no realistic shot at all like it’s never like it was close to anything.”