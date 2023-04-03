Georgia DT Warren Brinson talks up ‘crazy’ young talent on Bulldogs’ roster

ATHENS — Georgia added an eye-opening 21 mid-term enrollees, and according to Warren Brinson, many of them are opening eyes. “These young guys in spring, they are going crazy,” Brinson told Aaron Murray last week during a Players’ Lounge interview. “These freshmen are insane.”

SCRIMMAGE ONE REPORT: What happened for Georgia in Saturday scrimmage It’s a good thing because in these wild portal times transfers are prevalent. Georgia lost nine transfers off the 2021 team and is up to 11 off the 2022 team including former starting receiver Adonai Mitchell. Brinson, a senior defensive tackle with sportscasting aspirations, clearly has confidence in the newcomers at receiver. RELATED: Georgia 2023 preseason All-American set for surgery The wide receiver, Yazeed (Haynes) from Pennsylvania, his route-running is insane,” Brinson said. “He’s got a swagger to him when it comes to running routes that I love to see.

“The new guys too, you’ve got Rara and Dom Lovett — Dom is just making plays all the time. It’s going to be really good.” Brinson also singled out freshman tailback Roderick Robinson for praise, saying, “once he finds out how to run behind his pads, he’s going to be crazy.” RELATED: Kirby Smart comments on Mississippi State transfer WR Georgia has plenty of incoming talent on defense that Brinson has taken note of, too. “The linebackers, Raylen (Wilson), oh my gosh,” Brinson said. “And C.J. (Allen)? Yeah, We’re in good hands.” Fans know of many of the players Brinson named by their high recruiting rankings.

But as Brinson explained, those recruiting rankings mean nothing to the returning players and the Georgia head coach. “In college locker rooms if a big name comes in you have to come in and prove yourself,” Brinson said. “We’re not going to just accept you because of the name. You have to go out there and work.” Smart has said that many times to the media, and apparently behind closed doors, too. “Coach Smart makes sure he lets us know that five-star stuff does not matter,” Brinson said. “I know some three stars better than five stars.” Brinson, himself, was once a four-star prospect coming out of the IMG Academy and signing in the 2020 class. Brinson, 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, is expected to come into his own this season and get more snaps at defensive tackle.

RELATED: Georgia veteran defender says Carson Beck is “that guy” “I want to sustain more this season and go four or five plays, back to back, and not get tired,” Brinson said. “If I can get my wind up to where I can run 30 yards down the field, get up, and do that four times in a row, that’s what I want to do.” Georgia, coming off the scrimmage on Saturday, is expected to return to the practice field on Tuesday for the 10th of the 15 spring practice sessions.

