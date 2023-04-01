Georgia veteran defender says quarterback Carson Beck is ‘that guy’ for Bulldogs

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is “that guy” according to his former roommate, defensive tackle Warren Brinson. Brinson, speaking with former UGA QB and All-time SEC passing leader Aaron Murray, indicated people will see for themselves when the season starts. The Bulldogs were scheduled to scrimmage on Saturday leading up to the annual G-Day Game on April 15.

RELATED: Questions adding up for Kirby Smart just past halfway point of spring drills “After our first natty (championship), we were talking, and he was like ‘Warren, I want my own,’ " Brinson recalled during his paid Player’s Lounge interview with Murray. Brinson said asked what he wanted his own of, and Beck replied, ‘My own natty.’

“The last two years, you’ll see his truck parked out there first, he’s there, and he’s leaving last.” Beck, a former Alabama commitment entering his fourth season with the program, is competing with third-year QB and former Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff, and second-year QB and former South Carolina commit Gunner Stockton. “Carson is that guy, just wait … " Brinson told Murray. “Carson is that guy, trust me.” Brinson provided a scouting report on Beck’s skills. “He’s a pocket passer, but he went to Mandarin (Fla.) High School, he had to run the ball at some points,” Brinson said. “He’s not scared to duck his shoulder and run somebody over.” Still, Brinson said, Beck does most of his damage in a more conventional fashion.