Georgia veteran defender says quarterback Carson Beck is ‘that guy’ for Bulldogs
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is “that guy” according to his former roommate, defensive tackle Warren Brinson.
Brinson, speaking with former UGA QB and All-time SEC passing leader Aaron Murray, indicated people will see for themselves when the season starts.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to scrimmage on Saturday leading up to the annual G-Day Game on April 15.
“After our first natty (championship), we were talking, and he was like ‘Warren, I want my own,’ " Brinson recalled during his paid Player’s Lounge interview with Murray.
Brinson said asked what he wanted his own of, and Beck replied, ‘My own natty.’
Brinson, who recently settled an off-field issue of his own, said he saw “a flip” in Carson after the first national title.
“Carson is a grinder,” Brinson said. “He’s the first quarterback in the building.
“The last two years, you’ll see his truck parked out there first, he’s there, and he’s leaving last.”
Beck, a former Alabama commitment entering his fourth season with the program, is competing with third-year QB and former Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff, and second-year QB and former South Carolina commit Gunner Stockton.
“Carson is that guy, just wait … " Brinson told Murray. “Carson is that guy, trust me.”
Brinson provided a scouting report on Beck’s skills.
“He’s a pocket passer, but he went to Mandarin (Fla.) High School, he had to run the ball at some points,” Brinson said. “He’s not scared to duck his shoulder and run somebody over.”
Still, Brinson said, Beck does most of his damage in a more conventional fashion.
“I feel like Carson is going to get it done in the pocket, but when he needs to scramble, he’s going to be able make plays with his feet,” Brinson said.
“I feel like he’s going to make most of plays from the pocket, sitting back there being comfortable and hitting his check downs,” he said.
“He’s a really good quarterback — a good smart quarterback, so I feel like he’ll do good staying in the pocket and being composed just making plays form the pocket and not having to use his feet.”