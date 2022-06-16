WWE professional wrestling signs former Georgia football player to NIL deal
ATHENS — It’s hard to imagine the Georgia tight end room being any more stocked than it is, but if former elite recruit Luke Ford had stayed with the Bulldogs, there’s no telling what might have happened.
Ford, a 2018 UGA signee who had to sit out the 2019 season at Illinois before being eligible to play at his home state school in 2020, is coming off a 15-catch, 114-yard season for the Illini.
The WWE program was formed to find future talent, such as former Miami University player Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Georgia Tech player Roman Reigns.
Georgia is no stranger to producing wrestling entertainment, and former Bulldog defensive tackle Bill Goldberg, who lettered for Vince Dooley, actually stopped by campus recently for a visit.
RELATED: Bill Goldberg takes in Bulldogs’ $80 million football building
Cleveland, with his dynamic personality, tremendous athleticism and giant size, would seem a natural once his professional football career is finished.
