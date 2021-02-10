Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

LOOK: Georgia football team, Zamir White invite Athens native Taeden Johnson to workout

Zamir White and Kirby Smart take a photo with Taeden Johnson.
Instagram/Bryant Gantt
Connor Riley
Connor Riley

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Athens native Taeden Johnson. The 12-year old Georgia fan tragically lost his grandmother, mother and sister in a house fire in January.

But since then the Athens and Georgia community has rallied around Johnson. A GoFund Me set up by Johnson’s mentor Zac Hendrix has helped raise over $235,000 dollars for Johnson. Johnson has gotten to FaceTime with former Georgia basketball standout Anthony Edwards. 

Over the weekend, Johnson got a chance to attend the Super Bowl thanks to the Atlanta Falcons.

Then on Tuesday, Johnson got to hang out with the Georgia football team while they went through their workouts. Georgia Director of Player Support and Operations Bryant Gantt shared some pictures and videos from the day.

One of the videos shows Johnson racing against Georgia running back Zamir White while wearing one of his jerseys. Johnson also took a picture with White and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gantt (@bkgantt)

The Bulldogs continue their offseason workouts as they approach the start of spring practice. G-Day is set for April 17 while spring practices are expected to start on March 16.

To donate to Johnson’s GoFund Me, follow this link.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NEXT 3 things: New Georgia football building could provide title boost
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by