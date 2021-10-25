Possible Georgia football-Missouri game times, TV channels announced for Week 10 game

The Bulldogs could play at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS or at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Georgia will play Missouri on Nov. 6. As far as a time and television network, that is all very much still up in the air.

This is Georgia’s final home SEC game of the season and the first home game since Georgia beat Kentucky on Oct. 16. The Bulldogs had an off week this past weekend.

“We are really focused on ourselves this week,” Georgia coach Kirb Smart said. “We are doing what we traditionally do, and working on a lot of areas that we feel like we can get better. Going through all the special team’s phases, offense, and defense. Getting a lot of quality work. Working on some future opponents that we have coming down the line.”

Georgia has not lost to Missouri since Smart became the head coach in 2016. Last season, the Bulldogs went to Columbia, Mo., and scored a season-high 49 points in a 49-14 win. Missouri is in its second season under Eli Drinkwitz.

Before taking on Missouri the Bulldogs have a game against Florida this week in Jacksonville. If Georgia can win the next two games, it will clinch the SEC East with a win over the Tigers. Georgia has won the SEC East three times under Smart, with the last division title coming in 2019.

Georgia is 7-0 this season, winning all five SEC games by double digits. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 defense in the country and have scored 30 points in each conference game so far. Georgia also expects to get back a number of key contributors back from injury in the coming weeks.

