Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,554 (Oct. 22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander’s re-commitment to the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star DT Bear Alexander’s re-commitment capped off sensational week for UGA

Beginning of the show: Five-star defensive tackle Big Bear Alexander rejoined Georgia’s 2022 class this week after initially de-committing in June. I’ll discuss what his return to the fold means for the Bulldogs’ pursuit of another elite recruiting class.

10-minute mark: I discuss the impact defensive line coach Trey Scott is having on the Bulldogs.