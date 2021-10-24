Georgia football podcast: 5-star DT Bear Alexander’s re-commitment capped off sensational week for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,554 (Oct. 22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander’s re-commitment to the Bulldogs.
Beginning of the show: Five-star defensive tackle Big Bear Alexander rejoined Georgia’s 2022 class this week after initially de-committing in June. I’ll discuss what his return to the fold means for the Bulldogs’ pursuit of another elite recruiting class.
10-minute mark: I discuss the impact defensive line coach Trey Scott is having on the Bulldogs.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell makes a brief appearance on the show before succumbing to a bad cell signal.
30-minute mark: I discuss some provocative comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart in an ESPN interview regarding his plan to play both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett during the remainder of the season.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some high-profile coaches addressing their possible connection to LSU’s coaching position.
45-minute mark: I make my picks for the top games of the weekend.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return soon.