Georgia football to reportedly lose key support staffer in Eddie Gordon

Gordon has been a fixture in Georgia’s offensive line room, as he has worked with Sam Pittman, Matt Luke and Stacy Searels in his time at Georgia. Gordon played for and graduated from Louisiana-Lafeyette. He started 25 games in his collegiate career, earning All-Sun Belt honorable mention for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

One of Georgia’s top off-field analysts will be stepping into an on-field coaching role, with Eddie Gordon reportedly taking the offensive line coach position at UAB. Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central was the first to report the news.

While he may not have been in a front-facing role for the Bulldogs, he was instrumental in the development of Georgia’s 2022 offensive line. Georgia was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this season, losing out to Michigan. Gordon is also highly praised for his recruiting abilities.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran made sure to praise Gordon for the job he did during Georgia’s 2022 season.

“I can’t speak enough about the work that those guys put in,” Van Pran said at Georgia’s celebration on Saturday. “It means so much to me be a part of that and be the only offensive line ever to give up nine sacks in 15 games. It was truly a blessing. I’m super proud. We couldn’t do it without Coach Stacy Searels, Eddie Gordon and Devonte Danzey. We really appreciate all the work that everybody put in. We were able to do something special.”

Georgia’s offensive line room will look drastically different next season, with the Bulldogs losing starting tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon to the NFL Draft. Georgia is still waiting for a decision from Van Pran, who is seen as a top draft prospect among centers.

The offensive line room is also dealing with the tragic loss of guard Devin Willock, who died in a car accident on Sunday morning along with Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Gordon is the second off-field analyst to leave for an on-field job this offseason, with Buster Faulkner being named the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia Tech. Gordon was a quality control coach per the Georgia directory.