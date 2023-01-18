AD Mitchell enters transfer portal after two seasons with Georgia football
Georgia football has seen another wide receiver enter the transfer portal, as AD Mitchell made the decision to do enter the portal. Texas has been the rumored favorite to land Mitchell’s services. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news
Mitchell signed with Georgia as a member of the 2021 signing class. He is originally from Missouri City, Texas though he spent last year of high school in Antioch, Tenn. at Cane Ridge High School. Mitchell did not played football his final year of high school.
Mitchell was discovered by sending video clips to the Georgia coaching staff.
“Well, nobody knew who AD Mitchell was, what AD Mitchell had to an offer,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said prior the national championship. “AD Mitchell was more of a workout tape that he kept sending us.”
Mitchell made an immediate impact at Georgia, catching 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns. None of which was bigger than the go-ahead score he had in the national championship game.
Returning in 2022, Mitchell was poised to be Georgia’s leading receiver. He caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s season-opening win over Oregon. But Mitchell suffered an ankle injury on the opening play of the Samford game.
The injury limited Mitchell to just four snaps for the rest of the regular season. He returned against LSU but did not record a catch in the game. His most impactful play came when he completed a two-point-conversion pass to Darnell Washington in the 50-30 win.
Mitchell had a huge impact in Georgia’s two playoff games, catching touchdowns in both. He hauled in a 10-yard pass from Stetson Bennett with 54 seconds remaining to give Georgia a 42-41 lead over the Buckeyes.
“He’s so dynamic, he’s an electric player,” wide receiver Ladd McConkey said of Mitchell. “We missed having him out there this year, he’s a fantastic player. For him to be able to finally get healthy and get back out there it’s awesome to see and I’m so glad he’s able to do it.”
He finished the season with nine receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. In his two seasons at Georgia, Mitchell caught a touchdown in all four of his College Football Playoff games at Georgia.
Georgia has seen Kearis Jackson enter the NFL draft and Dominick Blaylock entered the transfer portal. The Bulldogs signed Tyler Williams, Yazeed Haynes and Anthony Evans in the 2023 signing class. The Bulldogs also pulled RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett out of the transfer portal as well.
Last year, Georgia saw wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfer to Alabama and wide receiver Justin Robinson transfer to Mississippi State. Georgia did get some good wide receiver news on Tuesday when Ladd McConkey announced he would be returning to Georgia for another season.
