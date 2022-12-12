Georgia Tech hires Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner to be next offensive coordinator
Stetson Bennett spoke glowingly about the role Buster Faulkner played in his development this weekend at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. But Bennett’s possible replacement won’t get the chance to work with Faulkner.
According to a report from John Brice of Footballscoop.com, Georgia Tech is hiring Faulkner to be its next offensive coordinator. Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was able to confirm the report.
Faulkner has previous offensive coordinator experience, as he served as the offensive coordinator at Southern Miss prior to coming to Georgia in January of 2020. He has spent the past three seasons as a quality control analyst for the Bulldogs.
Bennett gave great insight into how Faulkner helped him become a Heisman Trophy finalist.
“I think probably the main thing that he’s helped at is on the sidelines. He is the mediator between me and Monk,” Bennett said. “Me and Monk don’t really talk during the games, which I thnk is probably a good thing because we’re both so (passionate) yeah. So Buster listens to what Monk says and filters it out.
“Buster keeps me sane, keeps me in the moment. Helps me out with what he might be seeing here on this play. His presence is comforting and he’s a damn good football coach.”
Georgia Tech is under a new head coach, as Brent Key was named the head coach at the end of the season. Key took over midseason for Geoff Collins. The Yellow Jackets lost 37-14 to Georgia this season, but not before putting a serious scare into the Bulldogs in the first half.
Georgia’s offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been tied to the head coach opening at Purdue. That is another coaching move to follow as Purdue is the lone Power 5 opening. Monken was a Broyles Award finalist and is currently the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport.
The Bulldogs are still aiming to win another national championship, as the Bulldogs will play in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 against Ohio State.
