ATHENS — Georgia has a pivotal rivalry game this week against Georgia Tech.

Georgia is still waiting to see whether it will have its full complement of players.

Kirby Smart provided an update on some of those on Monday. Smart said that Bowens “looks good” after he did not play against Charlotte due to a leg injury.

Bo Walker emerged as the second leading rusher in the game for Georgia, finishing with 48 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nate Frazier led the way with 54 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bowens did dress on Saturday. So to did Kyron Jones, who like Bowens dressed out but did not play.

Jones has not played since Georgia’s game against Auburn as he dealt with a foot injury.

“We were hopeful to get Kyron back last week," Smart said. “He was hurting a little bit, still dealing with some pain down in the ankle. We’ll continue to progress him this week.”

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor dressed out but did not play on Saturday.

“He’s making good progress,” Smart said following Saturday’s game. “He’s been through this before and he’s progressing well.”

Linebacker CJ Allen did not dress out on Saturday after suffering a knee injury in the win against Texas.

Georgia was also without center Drew Bobo and right tackle Earnest Greene against Charlotte. Bobo was held out due to a cut on his hand, while Greene has missed multiple games this season due to a lingering back injury. Smart said that both are completely available this week.

The Bulldogs have one less day to heal and recover, with the upcoming game against Georgia Tech scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Friday.

“It’s the same amount of time they have, we have,” Smart said. “So I don’t know that it’s an advantage. The advantage, I guess you’re asking about, is you did it before, so repeating the process. But it’s a little different this time for us in terms of timing and everything because we’ve got to go on the road this time.”

Georgia is 10-1 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia Tech is 9-2 and ranked No. 16. The updated College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday.

