clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

ATHENS — Georgia has completed its first two practices of the week, getting a better look at where some of the injured players stand.

Kirby Smart provided an update following Tuesday’s practice.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter and Smael Mondon have been dealing with foot injuries for all of camp. Lassiter started every game for Georgia last season, while Mondon did so for 13 games for the Bulldogs.

Smart did not provide any sort of firm update on either player as far as their availability for Saturday or whether or not they were full contact at practice.

“Smael’s done a good job. He’s been practicing, looked good out there. He’s been dealing with a foot injury since the spring. He’s been practicing,” Smart said of Mondon. “As for Kamari, he has looked good out there. He’s been dealing with a foot sprain and has been practicing this week.”

If Lassiter is unable to go, Georgia will turn to Julian Humphrey, Nyland Green and Daylen Everette as possible replacements. Xavian Sorey figures to step in for Smael Mondon in the event he is not 100 percent. Georgia also has Jalon Walker, EJ Lightsey and CJ Allen it can turn to at linebacker back. Georgia will have Jamon Dumas-Johnson starting at one of the inside linebacker positions. Georgia does also have to replace Kelee Ringo from last season’s team.

Smart did provide a positive update on Georgia’s two senior running backs. Daijun Edwards has been dealing with a knee sprain, while Kendall Milton has been working his way back from a hamstring injury

“They’ve both done more. Daijun has been in a black(non-contact jersey), Kendall has stayed out of one,” Smart said. “They’ve both been in indy (individual drills), they’ve both been in drills. I feel good about both of them.”

Smart also added that he felt good about the running backs behind Milton and Edwards. Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson and Cash Jones are expected to see an uptick in carries, especially after the Bulldogs saw Branson Robinson go down with a season-ending injury. Each of those players has earned praise during fall camp, but only Jones has registered a carry in a game for Georgia.

Georgia will practice again on Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday being more of a walk-through practice. Georgia will open the 2023 season on Saturday against UT-Martin, with the game starting at 6 p.m. ET.

You can see a full injury report below.

Georgia football injury report for UT-Martin game

  • Branson Robinson -- patella tendon, out for the season
  • Lawson Luckie -- ankle, out
  • Earnest Greene -- ankle, probable
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, probable
  • Ladd McConkey -- back, probable
  • Smael Mondon -- foot, questionable
  • David Daniel-Sisavanh -- turf toe, questionable
  • Kendall Milton -- hamstring, questionable
  • Daijun Edwards -- MCL sprain, questionable
  • Kamari Lassiter -- foot, questionable
  • Jackson Meeks -- foot, questionable
  • De’Nylon Morrissette -- groin, questionable
  • Raylen Wilson -- knee, doubtful
  • Joenel Aguero -- hamstring, doubtful
  • Chris Peal -- turf toe, doubtful
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart provides vague update on injured defensive starters Smael …
ATHENS — Georgia has completed its first two practices of the week, getting a better look at where some of the injured players stand.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sedrick Van Pran provides comfort not just for new QB Carson Beck but the …
ATHENS — This isn’t some new song and dance for returning center Sedrick Van Pran. As he enters his third season as Georgia’s starting center, it will be with a third …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Washington Commanders waive Jake Fromm after strong close to NFL preseason
Jake Fromm made a statement with his play in the preseason for the Washington Commanders. Yet it wasn’t enough to make the team, as the former Georgia quarterback was waived …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
UT-Martin opens season at No. 1 Georgia embracing opportunities, played at …
The back-to-back champions are feeling disrespected coming into their season-opening game at Sanford Stadium next Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Here is how Georgia football goes 7-5 in 2023
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear he never said Georgia was going 7-5 last year.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Here is how Georgia football goes 7-5 in 2023

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Washington Commanders waive Jake Fromm after strong close to NFL …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Brock Bowers shares excitement for Carson …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: The 10 best performances from the 2024 Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC Network star Paul Finebaum sees Georgia football 3-peat in …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.