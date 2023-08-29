“Smael’s done a good job. He’s been practicing, looked good out there. He’s been dealing with a foot injury since the spring. He’s been practicing,” Smart said of Mondon. “As for Kamari, he has looked good out there. He’s been dealing with a foot sprain and has been practicing this week.”

If Lassiter is unable to go, Georgia will turn to Julian Humphrey, Nyland Green and Daylen Everette as possible replacements. Xavian Sorey figures to step in for Smael Mondon in the event he is not 100 percent. Georgia also has Jalon Walker, EJ Lightsey and CJ Allen it can turn to at linebacker back. Georgia will have Jamon Dumas-Johnson starting at one of the inside linebacker positions. Georgia does also have to replace Kelee Ringo from last season’s team.

Smart did provide a positive update on Georgia’s two senior running backs. Daijun Edwards has been dealing with a knee sprain, while Kendall Milton has been working his way back from a hamstring injury

“They’ve both done more. Daijun has been in a black(non-contact jersey), Kendall has stayed out of one,” Smart said. “They’ve both been in indy (individual drills), they’ve both been in drills. I feel good about both of them.”

Smart also added that he felt good about the running backs behind Milton and Edwards. Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson and Cash Jones are expected to see an uptick in carries, especially after the Bulldogs saw Branson Robinson go down with a season-ending injury. Each of those players has earned praise during fall camp, but only Jones has registered a carry in a game for Georgia.