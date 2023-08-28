Georgia is very banged up at the running back position, as the Bulldogs lost Branson Robinson for the season with a ruptured patella tendon. Kendall Milton has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Daijun Edwards has an MCL sprain.

“Daijun is dealing with an MCL but he’s doing great. He’s going to be able to practice today,” Smart said. “It happened in the second scrimmage, he’s bounced back pretty good from that. He’s been dealing with a hamstring almost all of camp. He feels 80/90 percent. We’re hopeful to get him back. We feel good about both of those guys.”

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter is also questionable entering the first game of the season as he has been dealing with a foot injury for much of fall camp. Georgia has Julian Humphrey, Daylen Everette and Nyland Green all vying to start opposite Lassiter but each could see an expanded role if Georgia elects to hold Lassiter out for the opener against UT-Martin.

It wasn’t all bad for Georgia on the injury front in August. Georgia saw defensive linemen Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Mykel Williams both work their way back from foot injuries. Both are expected to play for the Bulldogs.

Smart added that tight end Lawson Lcukie had tight-rope surgery and will be out. Luckie is already out of a walking boot and able to put pressure on the injury.

“We don’t know when to expect him back,” Smart said.