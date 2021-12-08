Kirby Smart selected Associated Press SEC Coach of Year, Brock Bowers Newcomer of Year
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was named the Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year on Wednesday and freshman tight end Brock Bowers selected as the league’s top newcomer.
Smart led the Bulldogs to a 12-0 regular season, building a defense that allowed 6.9 points per game, which prior to last Saturday night’s 41-24 loss to Alabama was the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma allowed 6.75 per game.
Smart is on the verge of renegotiating a guaranteed contract expected to pay him in excess of $100 million over the next 10 years.
Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who passed for 421 yards against Georgia, was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
The team was selected by a panel of sportswriters, with most of the voting taking place before the SEC Championship Game, per an Associated Press spokesperson.
The No. 3-ranked Georgia football program plays No. 2 Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Bowers was a first-team AP All-SEC selection on offense. The first-team picks on defense are nose tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Lewis Cine.
Georgia team captain Jamaree Salyer was a second team pick at offensive tackle, Justin Shaffer is a second-team offensive guard and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Channing Tindall, cornerback Derion Kendrick an punter Jake Camarda were second-team picks.
The SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team came out on Tuesday.
The following Bulldogs were recognized on it:
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
TE Brock Bowers
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
NT Jordan Davis
DT Devonte Wyatt
LB Nakobe Dean
P Jake Camarda
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
OT Jamaree Salyer
OG Justin Shaffer
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Jalen Carter
FS Lewis Cine
CB Derion Kendrick
On the awards circuit, Jordan Davis remains in contention for the Outland Trophy and Walter Camp Player of the Year.
Davis was a finalist for the Nagurski Award, which Alabama linebacker Will Anderson won on Monday night.
Nakobe Dean won the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s best linebacker, on Sunday
Stetson Bennett was a finalist for the Burlsworth Award, which goes to the best player who began his career as a walk-on. Arkansas’ linebacker Grant Morgan won that award on Monday night.
