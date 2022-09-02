Kirby Smart tells ESPN how he convinced Stetson Bennett to return for 2022 season
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t usually in the business of promising players starting jobs, but in the case of Stetson Bennett, things were different.
Smart shared with ESPN how he convinced Bennett he would be the “the guy” last January to “make it worth coming back” for another season at Georgia.
The quarterback position, Smart has explained before, is different because it’s exclusive unto itself, whereas other position players can contribute on special teams or play situationally.
All eyes will be on Bennett as he leads the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs against No. 11-ranked Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
UPDATED: Georgia football injury report entering opening game
Dan Lanning, the Ducks head coach, is the former UGA defensive coordinator and has unique insights into the football empire Smart is building.
It’s one of the concerns Georgia fans have as the season nears, along with a few notable others:
• The defense is replacing eight NFL draft picks
• Incoming freshman punter Brett Thorson has been inconsistent
• Placekicker Jack Podlesny has not had a great fall camp
And, yes, some still wonder if Bennett can get it done if the Bulldogs’ offense is pressed, as it was in a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
RELATED: GameDay host says more riding on Bennett, Bulldogs will take step back
The fact Georgia showed interest in Oklahoma QB transfer Caleb Williams in the transfer portal indicates the staff feels there’s a higher ceiling for the offense.
Once Williams chose USC and JT Daniels entered the NCAA portal, it became clear it would be up to Bennett to lead the Bulldogs’ to greater heights.
Smart, one of the most elite recruiters in the nation, did his job in making sure his most experienced quarterback was coming back.
After all, Smart and his staff recruited over Bennett following the 2019 season, signing two transfers in Jamie Newman and Daniels that were immediately elevated over him entering the 2020 season.
This time, Smart assured Bennett, things would be different.
RELATED: Stetson Benett’s incredible journey, raw twists and turns
“I think he just wanted to know that we had his back and that he was going to be the guy to make it worth coming back,” Smart said. “He went through a lot of time here where he didn’t get reps, he didn’t get quality reps.”
Smart has made it up to Bennett, and he told ESPN that he reminded Bennett of how Georgia stuck with him even when he struggled mightily with two interceptions against the Tide last December.
“I think we proved it by sticking with him after the first Alabama game and standing by him throughout the latter part of the season,” Smart said.
“There were ups and downs within the season where he played really good against UAB and then not as good against South Carolina.”
RELATED: ESPN anchor Elle Duncan “incredibly nervous” about Bennett
Smart was still on the fence on his quarterbacks through Bennett’s first three starts, leading into the first game Daniels was cleared for against Florida game.
“And then it was up and down and up and down until he got in the groove and started starting and was playing,” Smart said. “He could get frustrated too because he felt like he was the guy and he felt like he was better than (Daniels).”
Smart told ESPN in the days leading up to playing the Gators that the quarterback decision would be situational.
“I’m not sure we know who the better one is based on which game plan we have,” Smart said.
“There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that’s Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That’s JT. But the first thing with JT is that he’s got to be healthy.”
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently said at some point, the staff realized they could win it all with either quarterback.
Smart told ESPN that moment was on the road against Tennessee last November, with the score tied 10-10 in the second quarter.
Bennett escaped pressure and scrambled into the end zone for the go-ahead score that sparked a 41-17 victory.
Smart, who never beat Tennessee as a player, admitted he was more relieved to get past the Vols than most realized.
“At that point, people were saying, ‘Oh, that’s Tennessee, no big deal,’ " Smart said. “I’m saying, ‘Man, that was on the road in a tough environment against a team that we were going to need our offense in.’ And he stepped up and made the plays.”
RELATED: 5 bold predictions for Georgia, how Bulldogs will make history
While many Georgia fans are worried about how the 2022 season turns out, and where the team finishes, Bennett revealed a different philosophy to ESPN.
“For me, why you do everything isn’t just about the end,” Bennett said. “What I love so much about the sport is everything that you do day to day - the competition and battle with yourself trying to get better, the friendships and brotherhood with your teammates.
“There were thoughts of whether I should stay or not, but it wasn’t because of whether we won or not. It was never like, ‘Well, we can’t do anything more.’”
Indeed, another national championship would be the icing on the cake for the Bulldogs.