Kirby Smart tells ESPN how he convinced Stetson Bennett to return for 2022 season

ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t usually in the business of promising players starting jobs, but in the case of Stetson Bennett, things were different. Smart shared with ESPN how he convinced Bennett he would be the “the guy” last January to “make it worth coming back” for another season at Georgia. The quarterback position, Smart has explained before, is different because it’s exclusive unto itself, whereas other position players can contribute on special teams or play situationally.

All eyes will be on Bennett as he leads the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs against No. 11-ranked Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. UPDATED: Georgia football injury report entering opening game Dan Lanning, the Ducks head coach, is the former UGA defensive coordinator and has unique insights into the football empire Smart is building.

It’s one of the concerns Georgia fans have as the season nears, along with a few notable others: • The defense is replacing eight NFL draft picks • Incoming freshman punter Brett Thorson has been inconsistent

• Placekicker Jack Podlesny has not had a great fall camp And, yes, some still wonder if Bennett can get it done if the Bulldogs’ offense is pressed, as it was in a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game. RELATED: GameDay host says more riding on Bennett, Bulldogs will take step back The fact Georgia showed interest in Oklahoma QB transfer Caleb Williams in the transfer portal indicates the staff feels there’s a higher ceiling for the offense. Once Williams chose USC and JT Daniels entered the NCAA portal, it became clear it would be up to Bennett to lead the Bulldogs’ to greater heights. Smart, one of the most elite recruiters in the nation, did his job in making sure his most experienced quarterback was coming back.

After all, Smart and his staff recruited over Bennett following the 2019 season, signing two transfers in Jamie Newman and Daniels that were immediately elevated over him entering the 2020 season. This time, Smart assured Bennett, things would be different. RELATED: Stetson Benett’s incredible journey, raw twists and turns “I think he just wanted to know that we had his back and that he was going to be the guy to make it worth coming back,” Smart said. “He went through a lot of time here where he didn’t get reps, he didn’t get quality reps.” Smart has made it up to Bennett, and he told ESPN that he reminded Bennett of how Georgia stuck with him even when he struggled mightily with two interceptions against the Tide last December. “I think we proved it by sticking with him after the first Alabama game and standing by him throughout the latter part of the season,” Smart said.