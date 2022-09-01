WATCH: ESPN anchor, Georgia fan Elle Duncan ‘incredibly nervous’ about Stetson Bennett

ATHENS — It’s a good thing Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett doesn’t care what people think of him. Just the same, it might be time for Bennett to go back to his flip phone and follow Kirby Smart’s preseason camp plan: “Lock-in, and lock-out.” ESPN SportsCenter anchor and celebrity Georgia football fan Elle Duncan, while proudly wearing a “G” on her shirt, roasted Bennett on the SEC Network on Wednesday.

Duncan told host Paul Finebaum that “I’m concerned because of Stetson Bennett, and I feel torn about it.” Duncan said the historic defense provided “deodorant” for what was at times a “funky” offense and compared Georgia winning the title with Bennett to her 4-year-old daughter being lucky to spell a word correctly. “She doesn’t know how to read, she just got incredibly lucky, so because she could do that one particular day, I wouldn’t exactly put her in the Scripps Spelling Bee,” Duncan said.

“I feel like that’s where we are with Stetson. Every dog has his day. Quite literally, that Dog had his day back in January, but I don’t really want to tempt fate by seeing if he can do it again.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart obviously disagreed, and Bennett came back after UGA was unable to sign Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams out of the transfer portal.

Finebaum said what Duncan is saying about Bennett is what others have been “whispering,” and wondered why the 24-year-old former walk-on would come back for a sixth season. “Either he is a sadist, and he just loves or pain,” Duncan said, “or he knows something that we don’t know, which is a confident Stetson, a national championship-winning Stetson Bennett, is a different Stetson Bennett. “It just feels like you had your moment in the sun, Stetson, you could have walked away, you could have bought car dealerships in Atlanta for the rest of your life, you could have sold frozen entrees at a Publix for the rest of your life. “Georgia loves you forever, you’ll always be their guy, but why come back for more?” Bennett has said from the onset that he wants to play football as long as he can and is not deterred nor inspired by his critics. From a financial standpoint, Bennett has nearly $1 million in traditional NIL deals, according to the Everett Sports Management group, which recently released a new Hillpointe promotional video.