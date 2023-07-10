Georgia selects 3 players to bring to SEC Football Kickoff Media Days

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is bringing three of the team’s hardest workers and best leaders to the SEC media function next week in Tennessee. Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran and Kamari Lassiter will represent Georgia football at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days, which begin on Monday at the Nashville Grand Hyatt. RELATED: Georgia preseason Steele All-Americans, closer look at first teamers

LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M will be the three schools that on Monday, while Georgia will go on Tuesday, along with Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Bowers, a preseason All-American, will be among the more anticipated speakers by media members who want to get to know him better.

The last time Bowers was at a major media event he was pinch-hitting for Stetson Bennett, who failed to show up for the mandatory MVP press conference the day after the Bulldogs beat TCU 65-7. Smart flagged Bowers down in the hallway by the elevator that morning to tell him he would be appearing. Bowers admitted after the spring game that public speaking is not what he considers to be his forte.

“It’s hard, it’s hard for me,” Bower said. “I’m not good at it.” Van Pran has been comfortable and confident in front of the cameras since taking over as the starting center two years ago. A team leader, Van Pran has his Georgia talking points down as he lives them each day, setting an example for teammates. Lassiter has an interesting story in that he attended high school in Tuscaloosa, and yet, somehow found his way to Georgia as a four-star prospect who was ranked the 239th player in the nation by the 247Sports composite. Lassiter has developed into a businesslike, straight-forward speaker who understands the DNA of his program and speaks it well.