While Georgia has yet to fill out its on-field coaching staff, head coach Kirby Smart made a trio of additions to his staff when it comes to support staff roles.

Georgia has added Robert Edwards, Maurice Smith and Jalen Harris to new support roles.

Edwards takes the role previously held by David Hill, who is now the running backs coach at Colorado State. Edwards will serve as the assistant running backs coach. Hill also worked as a player connections coordinator in his time with the Bulldogs.

Edwards becomes the latest former Georgia player to join Smart’s staff. He was a running back for the Bulldogs in the 1990s, overlapping with both Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo during their playing careers. He was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Prior to joining the staff at Georgia, Edwards worked as a high school coach in the state of Georgia. His most recent stop was at Washington County, his alma mater. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the hiring of Edwards.

Smith will join Georgia’s coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He was around the program last year as an unpaid volunteer.

Like Edwards, Smith played at Georgia. After spending his first three seasons at Alabama, Smith transferred to Georgia for the 2016 season, Smart’s first in Athens. Smith had 50 tackles and 2 interceptions in his lone season in Athens before joining the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Smith announced the news on his Instagram account, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports first reporting the move.

Harris will be Georgia’s assistant wide receivers coach after previously serving as Georgia’s assistant director of Player development. He’ll assist James Coley, who enters his third season as Georgia’s wide receivers coach. Prior to coming to Georgia, Harris worked as the wide receivers coach at UAB in 2023. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports was the first to announce the promotion of Harris.

A number of Georgia support staffers have earned on-field promotions in recent years, including Buster Faulkner, Will Muschamp and most recently Phil Rauscher. The latter will be Georgia’s offensive line coach in 2026 after working in a support staff role in 2025.

Georgia has yet to officially fill the open outside linebackers role, after Chidera Uzo-Diribe departed Georgia for a job with the Dallas Cowboys. West Virginia’s Larry Knight is a name to monitor for that opening.