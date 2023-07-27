clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
It turns out Michigan is committed to the idea of beating Georgia.

Michigan players spoke about the “Beat Georgia” practice period at Big Ten media days. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic first reported that Michigan had installed a “Beat Georgia” period last month. The Wolverines have something similar when it comes to Ohio State, their annual rival they play at the end of every season.

And even with Georgia not on Michigan’s schedule, the Wolverines know they’re probably going to have to take down the two-time defending champions at some point. The earliest Georgia and Michigan could play would be the College Football Playoff semifinals. The host sites this year will either be in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl or at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

“Everybody here has talked about is the emphasis on three-peat, is the emphasis on what are you going to do next, how are you going to top that, how do you top an undefeated season,” Smart said. “The threat for us is complacency. The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it’s a threat. Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it’s the first step towards stomping it out.”

Michigan might be without its head coach for the first four games of the 2023 season, as Jim Harbaugh is potentially facing a four-game suspension for reportedly being dishonest with NCAA investigators. All four of those games come at home and only one is against a Power 5 opponent, which is Rutgers.

Georgia meanwhile opens fall camp next Thursday. The Bulldogs begin the 2023 season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. Time will tell if Georgia and Michigan end up facing each other during the 2023 season.

