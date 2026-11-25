ATHENS — Georgia has a big challenge on its hands avoiding a letdown game against Georgia Tech, and to that end Kirby Smart is doing what he can.

“The coaches talked about it the other day, there’s so much passion that goes into this game, it’s a great game to be in,” said UGA tight end Jaden Reddell, one of the rising stars in the program.

“Coach Smart was the main one. He said he’s been in this game a lot, and it means a lot to him. It was one of his favorite games to play in, and he circles it. It’s a big game for him.”

No doubt, Smart knows it’s a dangerous game in the sense that Georgia has everything to lose with very little to gain, as they are expected to win by more than five touchdowns (35.5 points).

Smart has said the Bulldogs expect an extremely physical game from Georgia Tech, which makes no secret of the fact it pours 365 days of the year into its desire to beat Georgia.

UGA defensive tackle Joseph Jonah-Ajonye said the team is getting itself mentally geared up for what’s typically a chippy game.

“There’s a lot of passion, it’s hate week, and we don’t really like these dudes, so the aura around the building is different when we play these guys, so I’m excited for it,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “(The aura is) tough, you can cut it with a knife, it’s tough.

“Their run game is very physical. Their O-Line, they got some ballers up front, I’m excited for it.”

Georgia linebacker Justin Williams, like Reddell and emerging superstar this season, has experienced some of the extra-physical play Georgia Tech has become known for in the game.

“I think it was the experience of being on a double team my freshman year at night in the eight overtime game,” Williams said. “I got ran through by a D-End on (kick return), and that really started my rivalry with Georgia Tech.”

Hits like that a hard to forget, but what would be even harder to get over is a loss, like Smart suffered his senior year at Georgia and again his first year leading the Bulldogs as their head coach.

UGA is likely to play No. 3 Texas in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5. The Longhorns are a talented team with a high ceiling and an insider on their staff in former UGA defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

A loss to Georgia Tech would be staggering for the Bulldogs CFP Championship hopes and derail a season’s worth of momentum.

UGA players haven’t been speaking out of worry this week, rather, enthusiasm.

“Georgia versus Georgia Tech, a lot of hatred in that game, it’s always fun to play them every year,” UGA tight end Ethan Barbour said. “We play them hard, they play us hard, so it’s going to be a good game.”