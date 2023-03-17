Georgia DC Glenn Schumann more than doubles contract, Mike Bobo making $1 million plus Auburn buyout
ATHENS — Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will receive a $1.9 million salary in 2023, more than double his salary of a year ago.
The salaries released to DawgNation from the University of Georgia Athletic Association also show new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo making $1 million a year.
Saban, meanwhile, hired former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees and veteran DC Kevin Steele as his coordinators for the Crimson Tide, paying each $1.9 million.
That number essentially set the bar for Schumann’s new paycheck, and it’s hard to imagine Will Muschamp won’t be making at or near the same amount.
Muschamp, UGA’s co-defensive coordinator, has not yet had his salary publicly renegotiated nor announced this offseason.
UPDATED Georgia SALARIES in 2023
(per UGA Athletic Association)
Kirby Smart $10,500,000*
*contract will increase $250,000 per year through 2031
Glenn Schumann $1,900,000
Mike Bobo $1,000,000
Dell McGee $850,000
Todd Hartley $850,000
Will Muschamp $805,000 **
** not updated for 2023
Tray Scott $800,000
Fran Brown $800,000
Bryan McClendon $750,000
Stacy Searels $750,000
Chidera Uzo Diribe $500,000
Scott Sinclair $550,000 (strength coach)
