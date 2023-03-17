Georgia DC Glenn Schumann more than doubles contract, Mike Bobo making $1 million plus Auburn buyout

The salaries released to DawgNation from the University of Georgia Athletic Association also show new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo making $1 million a year.

ATHENS — Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will receive a $1.9 million salary in 2023, more than double his salary of a year ago.

Saban, meanwhile, hired former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees and veteran DC Kevin Steele as his coordinators for the Crimson Tide, paying each $1.9 million.

That number essentially set the bar for Schumann’s new paycheck, and it’s hard to imagine Will Muschamp won’t be making at or near the same amount.

Muschamp, UGA’s co-defensive coordinator, has not yet had his salary publicly renegotiated nor announced this offseason.

UPDATED Georgia SALARIES in 2023

(per UGA Athletic Association)

Kirby Smart $10,500,000*

*contract will increase $250,000 per year through 2031