Georgia DC Glenn Schumann more than doubles contract, Mike Bobo making $1 million plus Auburn buyout

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, right, talks with linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during their NCAA football game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia won 16-6. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
ATHENS — Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will receive a $1.9 million salary in 2023, more than double his salary of a year ago.

The salaries released to DawgNation from the University of Georgia Athletic Association also show new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo making $1 million a year.

Saban, meanwhile, hired former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees and veteran DC Kevin Steele as his coordinators for the Crimson Tide, paying each $1.9 million.

That number essentially set the bar for Schumann’s new paycheck, and it’s hard to imagine Will Muschamp won’t be making at or near the same amount.

Muschamp, UGA’s co-defensive coordinator, has not yet had his salary publicly renegotiated nor announced this offseason.

UPDATED Georgia SALARIES in 2023

(per UGA Athletic Association)

Kirby Smart $10,500,000*

*contract will increase $250,000 per year through 2031

Glenn Schumann $1,900,000

Mike Bobo $1,000,000

Dell McGee $850,000

Todd Hartley $850,000

Will Muschamp $805,000 **

** not updated for 2023

Tray Scott $800,000

Fran Brown $800,000

Bryan McClendon $750,000

Stacy Searels $750,000

Chidera Uzo Diribe $500,000

Scott Sinclair $550,000 (strength coach)

