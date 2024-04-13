ATHENS — The Georgia football team will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 13. Below are live updates, score and analysis info for 2024 G-Day.

The two teams have been split into the red team and the black team. Carson Beck and the first-team offense are on the red team, while Mykel Williams and the first-team defense will make up the black team.

Pregame: Pregame rosters are out and a handful of players will be playing for both teams. That would seem to indicate we’re going to get a long look at those players.

Those playing for both teams are: running back Andrew Paul, wide receiver Anthony Evans, cornerback Daniel Harris, outside linebacker Damon Wilson, cornerback Julian Humphrey, outside linebacker Gabe Harris and long snapper Will Snellings.

There isn’t a cloud in sight so the weather should not be a factor on Saturday.

Georgia is expected to be without several big names, as players such as Malaki Starks, Smael Mondon and Branson Robinson will not play due to injury.

Georgia football injury report

Branson Robinson -- knee, out

Bo Hughley -- shoulder, out

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins -- foot, out

Smael Mondon -- foot, out

Malaki Starks -- shoulder, out

Rara Thomas -- foot, limited

DeMello Jones -- hamstring, limited

Christen Miller -- meniscus, limited

Kris Jones -- toe, limited

Georgia spring game: How to watch 2024 G-Day online

This game will be streamed over traditional cable. You can still watch the game if you have a cable subscription to ESPN. Visit the WatchESPN tab on ESPN’s homepage and find the game on either ESPN+ or SECNetwork+. Click here to watch the game.

Below is a video walking through how to watch the game.

Georgia spring game game time for 2024 G-Day

The Georgia spring game starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Georgia spring game TV Network for 2024 G-Day

The Georgia spring game will be broadcast on SECNetwork+/ESPN+. Jay Alter, Aaron Murray, and Taylor Davis will call the game.

Georgia spring game radio options for 2024 G-Day

Atlanta (750 AM/95.5 FM), Athens (960 AM/106.1 FM), Augusta (580 AM/95.1 FM), Brunswick (1440 AM, 107.7 FM), Columbus (1270 AM/102.5 FM), Macon (106.3 FM), Savannah (1400 AM/104.3 FM)