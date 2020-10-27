Georgia football Injury update: Kirby Smart shares details on Kenny McIntosh, Monty Rice

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is optimistic tailback Kenny McIntosh will be ready to return to action at Kentucky next Saturday after suffering a knee injury on a kick return against Alabama.

McIntosh, a sophomore who is second in the nation in average kick return average and has emerged as a dual run-catch threat in the backfield, didn’t practice last week.

WATCH: Former UGA QB says Kirby at crossroads with offense

“We’re hopeful on Kenny that he’ll be able to play,” Smart said on his Tuesday night Zoom press conference call. “The same way with Monty (Rice), he’s able to practice a limited amount with his foot sprain. He was able to go in the Alabama, we’re certainly thankful for that.”

Rice was a game-time decision at Alabama and ended up playing less than half the snaps of sophomore Nakobe Dean and less snaps than junior Quay Walker.

Smart said he gave Rice time off during the open week to recover, and said the senior captain’s biggest issue will be ensuring his cardio is up to par for the noon game against the Wildcats (TV: SEC Network).

Smart also indicated that junior Matt Landers, who had one of the strongest offseasons in the receivers group, practiced with the team on Tuesday. Landers suffered a shoulder injury against Tennessee.

“Matt is good, he practiced today, he still has lingering effects,” Smart said.

Offensive tackle Owen Condon, Smart said, “is at 95 percent, taking all the reps with the twos and is back at tackle and ready to go.”

Condon started the opening game at Arkansas at right tackle before being replaced by Warren McClendon, who has not given up the spot.

Smart did not update the status of cornerback DJ Daniel, who has been slowed by a nagging ankle injury this season.

“We’re hopeful he gets back to 100 percent,” Smart said last week, “and gets back to playing at the level he was playing at last year.”

GEORGIA AVAILABILITY

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) probable

LB Monty Rice (foot) probable

CB DJ Daniel (ankle) probable

OL Owen Condon (unknown) probable

WR Matt Landers (shoulder) questionable

WR Arian Smith (knee) questionable

OL Netori Johnson (academics) out

WR Tommy Bush (concussion) out

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee) out

DB Kelee Ringo (Labrum) out

