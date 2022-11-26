Georgia Tech stuns Georgia early, first to score first-quarter TD on Bulldogs in 2022 season
ATHENS — Georgia Tech became the first team to score a touchdown on Georgia in the first quarter of a game this season.
The upset-minded Yellow Jackets drove 75 yards on 11 plays, converting on a fourth-and-9 pass at the UGA 41-yard line when Nate McCollum beat Javon Bullard for a 23-yard gain.
Two plays later, Georgia Tech QB Taisun Phommachanh kept the ball and sprinted 7 yards around the end for a touchdown.
RELATED: Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart, has annual opportunity with UGA on schedule
Tennessee, Missouri and Kent State were previously the only teams to score in the first quarter of games against Georgia’s defense, each kicking field goals.
Georgia went three-and-out on its first series when Stetson Benett missed an open Kearis Jackson on third-and-6 after two passes to Brock Bowers netted 4 yards.
The Sanford Stadium crowd was stunned from the onset as the Yellow Jackets pounded out 9-yard runs on their first and second plays from scrimmage.
Georgia, a unanimous No.1-ranked team, was a 35 1/2-point favorite and won last year’s game 45-0.
The Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game and will play at 4 p.m. next Saturday against LSU in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
UGA News
- Georgia Tech stuns Georgia early, first to score first-quarter TD on Bulldogs in 2022 season
- Vince Dooley’s impact celebrated, warm memories stirred at UGA memorial service
- Around the SEC TV times, networks; Only one way Georgia football could lose to Georgia Tech
- ‘Celebration of Life Service’ for Georgia legend Vince Dooley open to public, ‘respect we all share’
- User’s guide to Georgia football All-American and All-SEC candidates