Georgia Tech stuns Georgia early, first to score first-quarter TD on Bulldogs in 2022 season

The upset-minded Yellow Jackets drove 75 yards on 11 plays, converting on a fourth-and-9 pass at the UGA 41-yard line when Nate McCollum beat Javon Bullard for a 23-yard gain.

ATHENS — Georgia Tech became the first team to score a touchdown on Georgia in the first quarter of a game this season.

Two plays later, Georgia Tech QB Taisun Phommachanh kept the ball and sprinted 7 yards around the end for a touchdown.

Tennessee, Missouri and Kent State were previously the only teams to score in the first quarter of games against Georgia’s defense, each kicking field goals.

Georgia went three-and-out on its first series when Stetson Benett missed an open Kearis Jackson on third-and-6 after two passes to Brock Bowers netted 4 yards.

The Sanford Stadium crowd was stunned from the onset as the Yellow Jackets pounded out 9-yard runs on their first and second plays from scrimmage.

Georgia, a unanimous No.1-ranked team, was a 35 1/2-point favorite and won last year’s game 45-0.