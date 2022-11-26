Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
7
1st QTR
00:50
0
(1) Georgia
Georgia Tech stuns Georgia early, first to score first-quarter TD on Bulldogs in 2022 season

November 26, 2022 Athens - Georgia Tech's interim head coach Brent Key talks with Georgia Tech's offensive lineman Pierce Quick (71) as they walk on the football field before they play against Georgia in a NCAA college football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia Tech became the first team to score a touchdown on Georgia in the first quarter of a game this season.

The upset-minded Yellow Jackets drove 75 yards on 11 plays, converting on a fourth-and-9 pass at the UGA 41-yard line when Nate McCollum beat Javon Bullard for a 23-yard gain.

Two plays later, Georgia Tech QB Taisun Phommachanh kept the ball and sprinted 7 yards around the end for a touchdown.

RELATED: Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart, has annual opportunity with UGA on schedule

Tennessee, Missouri and Kent State were previously the only teams to score in the first quarter of games against Georgia’s defense, each kicking field goals.

Georgia went three-and-out on its first series when Stetson Benett missed an open Kearis Jackson on third-and-6 after two passes to Brock Bowers netted 4 yards.

The Sanford Stadium crowd was stunned from the onset as the Yellow Jackets pounded out 9-yard runs on their first and second plays from scrimmage.

Georgia, a unanimous No.1-ranked team, was a 35 1/2-point favorite and won last year’s game 45-0.

The Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game and will play at 4 p.m. next Saturday against LSU in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

