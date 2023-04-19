Georgia offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs enters NCAA transfer portal
Georgia offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs entered the NCAA transfer portal in search of a more promising opportunity for playing time.
The Bulldogs’ offensive line is deep and talented, and the numbers are such that attrition was expected in the position group.
Scroggs, formerly a 3-star recruit from Grayson High School, was originally committed to Georgia Tech before flipping to the bulldogs in August on 2021 and signing in the 2022 class.
RELATED: Scroggs flips from Georgia Tech to Georgia
https://www.dawgnation.com/recruiting/griffin-scroggs-commits-to-georgia/WQI4T2BGGNABJOWIYQ2HTR32IU/
“Kirby told my mom that I’m the type of guy that comes across once every 10 years,” Scroggs said at the time of his commitment. “Just a specific body style and work ethic that I have coming out of high school is pretty impressive.”
It’s a safe bet other programs have already taken note and approached Scroggs, a player who still possesses great potential.
Matt Luke was the offensive line coach at the time Georgia offered Scroggs the scholarship, impressed by his tremendous accomplishments as part of a two-time state championship program.
The Bulldogs have had three players enter the NCAA portal in the past three days, all under vastly different circumstances:
• Defensive tackle Bear Alexander
• Linebacker Rian Davis
• Offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs
The current number of Georgia players of the 2022 CFP Championship team who have entered the NCAA portal is up to 13.
More attrition is expected, and Smart has left open the possibility that UGA might also add a player out of the portal at a need position.
UGA News
- Georgia offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs enters NCAA transfer portal
- Georgia football captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson settles charges, focused on future
- Future Georgia football statue Brock Bowers opens up on quarterbacks and G-Day Game
- Checking in on future SEC foe Texas: Can Arch Manning help awaken sleeping giant
- COLUMN: Kirby Smart scripted ideal G-Day Game, good day for Georgia football