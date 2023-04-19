Georgia offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs enters NCAA transfer portal

The Bulldogs’ offensive line is deep and talented, and the numbers are such that attrition was expected in the position group.

Georgia offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs entered the NCAA transfer portal in search of a more promising opportunity for playing time.

Scroggs, formerly a 3-star recruit from Grayson High School, was originally committed to Georgia Tech before flipping to the bulldogs in August on 2021 and signing in the 2022 class.

RELATED: Scroggs flips from Georgia Tech to Georgia

https://www.dawgnation.com/recruiting/griffin-scroggs-commits-to-georgia/WQI4T2BGGNABJOWIYQ2HTR32IU/

“Kirby told my mom that I’m the type of guy that comes across once every 10 years,” Scroggs said at the time of his commitment. “Just a specific body style and work ethic that I have coming out of high school is pretty impressive.”

It’s a safe bet other programs have already taken note and approached Scroggs, a player who still possesses great potential.

Matt Luke was the offensive line coach at the time Georgia offered Scroggs the scholarship, impressed by his tremendous accomplishments as part of a two-time state championship program.