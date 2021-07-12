Georgia stock report: Darnell Washington, Adam Anderson breakout players emerging

ATHENS — Kirby Smart likes to say it’s hard to tell much until his players put the pads on, but there are always offseason hints and whispers that suggest which players might be stepping up. The Georgia football program is no different as its stacked roster of talent competes in each and every drill and sprint, along with the annual offseason 7 on 7s.

RELATED: Kirby exits spring sharing position that needs biggest leap The workouts are closed, but the buzz is strong: This Bulldogs team is locked in, to the extent there’s an air of intensity within Butts-Mehre and on the practice field as the teams go through their voluntary workouts. Here’s a “stock report” on select players offseason: Stock soaring Adam Anderson: The fourth-year player’s freakish abilities appear to be on the verge of translating to great performance and significant reps this season. An outside linebacker by trade, Anderson has enough speed and athleticism that he’s gotten a look at the star. Anderson, listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, reportedly ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash this offseason. RELATED: 5 most intriguing players entering spring football drills Darnell Washington: If you’re looking for a breakout candidate mong the Georgia pass catchers, the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Washington just might be your guy. He’s too big for defensive backs to cove3r, and too fast for linebackers to keep up with. Washington has proven he can make difficult catches in traffic, displaying strong hands and body control. Oh, and he can block anyone who lines up in front of him. NFL scouts will be drooling.

RELATED: ESPN analyst biggest takeaway from G-Day, physical presence Stock up Jermaine Burton: Some might be tempted to forget about Burton after a hyperextended knee ended his spring session early, but that would be a mistake. Burton might not post another 197-yard receiving performance like he put on Mississippi State last season, but if he doesn’t double last season’s catch total (27) and yardage (404) in 2021 it would be mildly surprising. Jalen Kimber: The second-year cornerback has quietly emerged as a projected starter with his blue-collar work and weight gain this offseason. Kimber recently was heard to have run a 4.37-second time in the 40, a tick behind 5-star fellow cornerback Kelee Ringo (4.32). Brock Vandagriff: There’s no quarterback controversy, and it’s far too early to be getting into any heavy discussions about how Todd Monken might split up the back-up duties. But Vandagriff is getting a feel for the offense and learning the terminology, and that gives him a chance in his dual with Carson Beck as the long-term successor to JT Daniels. Keep an eye on Arian Smith: The track star is working to get back into the football groove after missing some spring practices to focus on his role in Georgia spring sports. Smith recently ran a 4.23 40, per sources close to the team, reminded everyone of his elite speed. The question is, how quickly can Smith learn the offense, and will UGA line him up in the slot behind Kearis Jackson to create mismatches or behind Burton on the perimeter? Amarius Mims: The talk is that Mims refuses to be out-worked and could find himself on the field faster than any incoming true freshman in a room full of more experienced former 5-stars should ever be projected too. A long-term, can’t-miss kind of player, Mims is playing for keeps right now and lacks only in the reps department.

RELATED: 3 reasons Georgia football has national edge in recruiting Adonai Mitchell: Another receiver is coming to the forefront, the result of more hard work and quick-twitch muscles. Mitchell, Burton and Braxton Hicks were the receivers to invest the most time in California during Daniels’ well-documented spring break, It could be paying off for Mitchell, another sub-4.5 wideout who showed out in the G-Day Game. Sentell’s Intel: The mark Amarius Mims left behind in high school football Jalen Carter: Nose tackle Jordan Davis has All-American visions, and senior Devonte Wyatt has NFL talent, but Carter’s name continues to emerge in every defensive line conversation in the most positive of ways. It’s not so surprising after the head coach dropped his name in spring drills, so much as an acknowledgment that Georgia has yet another promising can’t-miss star at the line of scrimmage. Connor Riley: Why Jalen Carter could be a threat the next 3 or 4 years

