ESPN: Recruiting rankings project Georgia loaded with talent for 2021 title run
ATHENS — Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall has been a revolving door of late with players declaring their intention to turn pro or return, and early enrollees filing in.
Emerging stars like JT Daniels, George Pickens, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine will be at the forefront of the new-look Bulldogs in 2021 when they open the season against Clemson.
The battle between the Bulldogs and the Tigers — teams projected in the preseason top 5 rankings, each with a top 5 Heisman Trophy contender, per oddsmakers — will take center stage.
In addition to the aforementioned Georgia stars, UGA is also banking on highly rated talent like outside linebacker Nolan Smith breaking into the starting lineup.
Smith was the nation’s No. 1 overall rated recruit in the 2019 class per 247Sports, but he’s only credited with one start in his UGA bio.
Digging deeper, ESPN’s paysite article projects Coach Kirby Smart and Georgia to have the second-most talent all the field based on its recruiting rankings from 2017-2021.
Here’s a look at how the SEC teams (and Clemson) ranked in terms of the number of ESPN top 300 prospects projected on the 2021 roster.
1. Alabama (70)
2. Georgia (61)
4. Clemson (53)
6. LSU (43)
7. Florida (42)
8 Texas A&M (39)
13. Auburn (35)
Per ESPN author Tom VanHaaren, in that span Georgia had ESPN’s No. 1-ranked signing class once (2018), it’s No. 2 class twice,e and the No. 3 signing class once over the four-year evaluation period.
ESPN recognized the following players as five-star prospects when citing the Bulldogs signing 29 Top 100 recruits from 2019 to 2021:
• OLB Nolan Smith
• OL Clay Webb
• DB Kelee Ringo
• OL Broderick Jones
• DL Jalen Carter
• OLB Smael Mondon
Smith is expected to contend for a starting job this season, as is defensive back Kelee Ringo, who missed all of 2020 after undergoing preseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Webb and Jones are also expected to compete for starting positions next season in a deep and talented offensive line room. Jones is considered among the favorites for the left tackle position, while Webb will compete at offensive guard.
Carter took over starting duties last season when Davis was injured, and with Davis back, he’ll be competing with senior Devonte Wyatt for the other interior defensive line starting job.
Tailback Kendall Milton, a 5-star prospect when he committed to Georgia (he lost his fifth star before signing) will be locked in competition for carries with returning tailback Zamir White.
Milton suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason and a sprained MCL in November, limiting his work and preventing him from scoring his first collegiate touchdown.
UGA Players Projected on Campus
RS Senior (2)
WR Demetris Robertson
DT Julian Rochester
Senior (2)
OG Justin Shaffer
DT Devonte Wyatt
RS Junior (5)
QB Stetson Bennett
OLB Robert Beal
STAR William Poole
CB Ameer Speed
S Latavious Brini
Junior (8)
RB James Cook
OL Jamaree Salyer
NT Jordan Davis
OLB Adam Anderson
MLB Channing Tindall
MLB Quay Walker
S Chris Smith
P Jake Camarda
RS Sophomore (7)
QB JT Daniels
RB Zamir White
TE John FitzPatrick
WR Kearis Jackson
OT Owen Condon
OG Warren Ericson
DE Tramel Walthour
Sophomore (8)
RB Kenny McIntosh
WR George Pickens
WR Dominick Blaylock
DE Travon Walker
OLB Nolan Smith
MLB Nakobe Dean
MLB Trezmen Marshall
S Lewis Cine
RS Freshman (9)
TE Ryland Goede
TE Brett Seither
OT Xavier Truss
OT Warren McClendon
C Clay Webb
NT Tymon Mitchell
DT Bill Norton
DT Zion Logue
MLB Rian Davis
2020 Freshman (25)
QB Carson Beck
RB Kendall Milton
RB Daijun Edwards
TE Darnell Washington
WR Marcus Rosemy
WR Jermaine Burton
WR Arian Smith
WR Justin Robinson
WR Ladd McConkey
OT Broderick Jones
OT Tate Ratledge
OT Chad Lindberg
OT Austin Blaske
OG Devon Willock
C Sedrick Van Pran
C Cameron Kinnie
DT Jalen Carter
DT Warren Brinson
DT Nazir Stackhouse
OLB Mekhail Sherman
CB Jalen Kimber
CB Daran Branch
CB Kelee Ringo
S Major Burns
K Jared Zirkel
Early Enrollees (16)
OT Amarius Mims
QB Brock Vandergriff
OLB Xavian Sorey Jr.
OLB Smael Mondon Jr.
OT Micah Morris
CB Nyland Green
SS David Daniel
TE Brock Bowers
RB Lovasea Carroll
DT Jonathan Jefferson
DT Tyrion Ingram
OLB Chaz Chambliss
WR Adonai Mitchell
DT Marlin Dean
CB Javon Bullard
WR Jackson Meeks