Georgia CB Eric Stokes earns All-American honors, among first-team All-SEC picks

ATHENS — Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes is finally getting the recognition many felt he deserved after a stellar 2020 season, selected as a CBS Sports first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC player by the media.

Stokes has been a most humble star who has taken care of business on the field throughout his four years in Athens without the off-field issues that other players have worked through.

The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior from Covington had a team-high four interceptions the season and is the only player in the nation with two interception returns for touchdowns.

A fan-favorite for his ever-present smile and kindness, along with a media favorite for his effervescent praise of teammates, coaches and football program, Stokes will leave the program with a firm legacy in place.

The Bulldogs first- and second-team All-SEC picks per the Associated Press were:

First Team

• CB Eric Stokes

• S Richard LeCounte

• OL Ben Cleveland

• LB Monty Rice

• P Jake Camarda

Second Team

• Azeez Ojulari

Camarda, who was also named a Ray Gay Award finalist, is the only All-SEC Georgia football selection expected to play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (7-2) play the No. 8-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0).

Other players expected to opt-out of the bowl game include:

• CB DJ Daniel

• OLB Jermaine Johnson

• TE Tre’ McKitty

There have been conflicting reports on senior defensive back Mark Webb, who is a Senior Bowl invitee, but is not considered a lock to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coach Kirby Smart has not disclosed his roster for the bowl game.

Similar to the season and past bowl trips, Smart prefers to remain secretive and not release his roster or travel squad until game day.

