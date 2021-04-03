Georgia QB JT Daniels ‘very serious’ in Scrimmage One that ‘nobody won’

ATHENS —Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart said after the first scrimmage that quarterback JT Daniels is taking care of his business, but the team obviously isn’t where it needs to be.

The Bulldogs held a scrimmage at Sanford Stadium consisting of more than 130 plays on Saturday, with the offensive producing a mixed bag of results and another UGA receiver dodging what could have been a more serious injury.

RELATED: Arian Smith injury, what Kirby Smart said about WR speedster

Speedster Arian Smith was taken to the locker room after coming up holding his wrist after a play. The injury proved to be a sprain that shouldn’t keep Smith out too long, Smart intimated.

Daniels and fellow quarterback Carson Beck impressed the many parents and boosters that were on hand for the scrimmage most.

Receivers Justin Robinson and Demetris Robertson impressed in the passing game, along with tight ends Brock Bower and John FitzPatrick and tailback James Cook.

Daniels had multiple TD passes, but also, a fumbled snap and at least one interception, per spectators.

“We were able to move the ball at times, and then we had a couple of turnovers in the red area, and the defense gave up some big plays,” Smart said. “But then they (defense) played well in the red area at times, so It kind of went both ways.

“Nobody won today.”

But, Smart said, Daniels is showing the sort of leadership he’s looking for at quarterback.

“JT has always been about his business, that’s JT, JT is very serious,” Smart said. “He’s very into it, he has growth he can go through, and for him continuity is important.”

Bulldogs’ star receiver George Pickens is out indefinitely with the torn ACL he suffered earlier this spring, and Jermaine Burton is sideline and remains day-to-day after suffering a hyperextended knee last Tuesday.

Tailback Kenny McIntosh also remains out with a dislocated elbow suffered earlier in spring drills.

Smart said that’s why Daniels has been challenged to assert himself more amid the changing lineup around him.

“We haven’t had great continuity with this back out, that receiver out, so we’ve been ping-ponging guys around,” Smart said. “I think (Daniels) asserted himself more in terms of command of the offense. Get the signal, get the call, hurry up, let’s go, oh ,we’re too too late with this motion, we’ve got to get into the call.

“There’s a lot of things that help you feel comfortable, in terms of being able to call plays as an offensive coordinator, and he understands those things and does a good job.”

Smart said he saw great energy from Nolan Smith and Travon Walker on defense, and linebacker Nakobe Dean continues to lead even though he’s sidelined for spring after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims was evaluated for an injury, though Mims appeared able to play through it. Smart did not offer any update, so if there is any sort of injury, it would not seem serious.

