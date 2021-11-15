Nakobe Dean mindset: Unbeaten SEC season ‘means nothing,’ unfinished business ahead for Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean continues to set the tone for the Bulldogs, on and off the field. Dean put the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs undefeated run though the SEC portion of their schedule into perspective after the 41-17 win at Tennessee on Saturday night.

Dean leads Georgia with 7 tackles-for-loss and is second on the UGA team with 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The Bulldogs have the SEC’s best defense, but Dean would probably have a hard time beating out Alabama’s Will Anderson among defensive candidates. Anderson, the FWAA Freshman of the Year last season, has 23 tackles-for-loss, 12.5 sacks and 67 tackles. Many Georgia fans are passionate about Jordan Davis getting Heisman Trophy consideration, but he has only 14 tackles and 2 sacks through 10 games. The Bulldogs’ players, however, have said they are more interested in hoisting the big trophy at the end of the season than winning any individual awards, and Georgia is on pace to do just that. The Bulldogs should coast into the SEC Championship Game as their remaining games are against FCS Charleston Southern at noon on Saturday and at Georgia Tech.

Georgia could pitch two shutouts in the final two games and improve their defensive rankings even more. The Bulldogs rank No. 2 in total defense, No. 6 in pass defense, No. 2 in rush defense and No. 1 in scoring defense. Dean was not pleased Tennessee put 17 on the scoreboard on Saturday night, scoring its final touchdown late in the fourth quarter. “It’s always frustrating for the other team to score, definitely,” Dean said. “For our defense, this was the most points we gave up this season. So, me, personally, just knowing how hard I am on myself and knowing the standard I hold for this defense, I’m not happy about that touchdown. “But, also it was a great team win. I love the way our guys fought.”

