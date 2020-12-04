SEC office releases official statement on Georgia-Vanderbilt postponement

ATHENS — The Georgia-Vanderbilt game has been postponed to Dec. 19, per a release from the SEC League Office.

SEC Statement

“The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 5 has been postponed due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game will be rescheduled for December 19.

Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

For Georgia to have a chance at playing in the SEC Championship Game, it would need Florida to lose at Tennessee on Saturday and again at home against LSU on Dec. 12.

The Bulldogs would also need to defeat Missouri on Dec. 12, a makeup date that has not been officially announced but now seems obvious with the SEC scheduling the Vanderbilt game on Dec. 19.

Georgia was a five-touchdown favorite over Vanderbilt in the Dec. 5-scheduled game, with families coming from around the nation to celebrate Senior Day.

The Bulldogs have had only three home games this season, choosing to play their designated home game in Florida in Jacksonville rather than request it moved back to campus amid the COVID-19 challenges.