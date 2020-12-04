Georgia football will not be playing Vanderbilt on Saturday and the game will be made up on Dec. 19, per the SEC league office.

This was Saturday was set to be Georgia’s final home game of the season.

Georgia also has a game against Missouri that needs to be made up as well. Vanderbilt has a game against Tennessee that needs to be made up as well. Both of those games would now appear set for Dec. 12.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Vanderbilt could not meet the overall numbers. The Commodores did fire head coach Derek Mason this past Sunday and Todd Fitch is the interim coach.

Vanderbilt-Georgia is indeed canceled, sources tells @SINow. Confirming @colecubelic. Vandy couldn't meet overall numbers. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2020

The SEC has previously said it will announce its slate of games for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 today.

If Florida were to win tomorrow against Tennessee, the Gators would lock up the SEC East.

If Georgia were to represent the SEC East, meaning Florida loses its next two games and Georgia beats Missouri, the Vanderbilt contest would be called a no contest.

Following Georgia’s win over South Carolina, Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about some of the sacrifices the Georgia players have had to make this season.

“They’re scared to death of getting Covid or affecting a teammate. And that’s just tough,” Smart said. “Their families. I don’t think anybody talks – we’ve got kids with relatives and family members that have been in the hospital. We had a coach lose his father. It’s tough, and it’s trying, and they’ve stuck together.”

Georgia has made it clear that it wants to keep playing games. Saturday was also set to be Senior Day for the Bulldogs.

A couple of Georgia players weighed in on the news following the announcement.

This picture of coach smart is me rn 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/X1WnLUU8Lg — Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) December 4, 2020

Bruh 2020 been a crazy year — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) December 4, 2020

“Do I want to keep doing this for two or three more weeks. I think the media perception is they love this, that this is fun,” Smart said. “They have to work really hard. And for our guys to stay together, as hard as they have, as close as they have, it’s tremendous for me to see that.”

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation