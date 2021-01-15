Georgia women’s basketball upsets Tennessee in comeback fashion

The Georgia women’s basketball team had gotten off to a strong start this season, winning 10 of its first 11 games. But trailing by as many as 17-points against No. 23 Tennessee, things did not look good for Georgia.

But led by senior guard Que Morrison, Georgia rallied and came away with a 67-66 road win over the Lady Vols. It gave Joni Taylor her first road win over Tennessee. The victory marked the first time since the 1996 season that Georgia has won in Knoxville, Tenn.

“I think tonight was big for our team because it shows them we can play with the best,” Taylor said. “It also showed us why it is so important to get off to a good start and the importance of coming out strong from the tip.”

WHAT. A. WIN.@UGA_WBB gets its first win in Knoxville since 1996! 🐶 > 🍊 pic.twitter.com/UuWwlgR5zn — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 15, 2021

Georgia overcame the deficit thanks to a big third quarter, where the Bulldogs outscored Tennessee 29-9. The Lady Bulldogs actually held a 5-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Morrison hit three 3-pointers in the second half to really help propel Georgia forward. The Lady Bulldogs also got 17 points from Gabby Connally along with five assists as well. Tennessee was led by Rennia Davis with 15 points.

Georgia, now 11-1 on the season, returns to action on Sunday at home against Ole Miss.