ATHENS — Georgia could be on the verge of getting a key wide receiver back as the Bulldogs gear up for a potential College Football Playoff run.

The University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office cleared Young according to Young’s lawyer Kim Stephens. Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald was the first to report the news, adding that Young was present at practice on Monday and in team meetings.

Stephens added that the investigation by Georgia involved all parties and witnesses to the case and involved the review of reports and other evidence.

Teammate Warren Brinson posted a picture to his Instagram with Young with the caption reading “welcome home.”

Young’s legal case is still pending, as he was charged with battery and assault on an unborn child following an Oct. 8 arrest. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

Young cannot return to play until the legal process has been resolved. Young’s arraignment is currently set for Dec. 10.

Prior to Georgia’s game against Tennessee, Georgia coach Kirby Smart updated where things stand with Young, who was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 9.

“The legal process has got to play itself out,” Smart said. “Look, we want to support Colbie where we can. We continue to provide him with access to our facilities and the support resources we have, whether that’s Rankin [M. Smith, Sr. Student-Athlete Academic Center], the training room, mental health, weight room. But the legal process has to play itself out before we can do anything.”

Smart is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday evening, where he will provide further clarification on Young’s status.

Young’s lawyer sought to have the charges against Young dismissed after Young’s accuser signed an affidavit stating that she wanted the charges against Young dropped. The woman also claimed to have notified the Solicitor’s Office multiple times she wanted the charges dropped.

Georgia is set to take on Georgia Tech this weekend before next playing in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7. Prior to his suspension, Young had 11 receptions for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.