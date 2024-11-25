ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury front heading into the game against Georgia Tech.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller left Saturday’s game with a dislocated shoulder. On Monday, Smart said Miller is banged up and that Georgia is still trying to assess where things are with Miller.

Miller has appeared in all 11 games for Georgia this season. The redshirt sophomore has 22 tackles on the season, with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. With Miller injured, except Warren Brinson, Xzavier McLeod and Jordan Hall to see an uptick in snaps.

On the offensive side of the ball, Dillon Bell was in a walking boot on Saturday. He left the Tennessee game with a left ankle injury. Smart said Bell and Anthony Evans should be good to go for Saturday’s game but Georgia will know more following Monday’s practice.

Evans did not play in Saturday’s game. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury since prior to the Florida game. He did return for the Tennessee game, but Malaki Starks was back returning punts against UMass.

At running back, Trevor Etienne continues to deal with a rib injury. He has missed the last two games with a rib injury that he picked up in the win over Florida.

Georgia did see running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson dress out on Saturday but neither played.

Smart provided an update on those two following Saturday’s game against UMass.

“Branson was doing more last week than Rod. Although Rod was kind of with the training staff, Branson did get to do some individual and do some cutting,” Smart said. “I don’t know, I didn’t get to see him today. Obviously, they ran, but I don’t know how much cutting they did. And we’ll continue to work those guys. We’re hopeful to get them back soon.”

The Robinsons and offensive tackle Earnest Greene were working with Georgia strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair prior to the game on Saturday. Monroe Freeling got the start at left tackle for Georgia.

Georgia takes on Georgia Tech this Friday. Kickoff is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. Georgia will also play in the SEC Championship game, as the Bulldogs will face the winner of the Texas-Texas A&M game.

Georgia football injury report against Georgia Tech