Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2336 (Nov 25, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams details why DawgNation should be glad that the Dawgs will return to Atlanta. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to preview the upcoming game against GA Tech. Later, a look back at the major upsets from this weekend.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s why SEC championship game can be good thing for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the impact of a wild weekend that earned Georgia a spot in the SEC championship game.

15-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart’s candid assessment of his team’s defensive struggles against UMass.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an examination of whether a three-loss SEC team can make the College Football Playoff.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.