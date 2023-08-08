WATCH: Everything Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said

“In terms of opponents attacking us, the more versatile our players are, they can’t necessarily say, ‘we’re only going to get this front to this formation or this coverage,’ or ‘this player is only going to line up at a nickel or is only going to line up as a safety, corner. Are they playing left and right corners or are they playing field and boundary?’ There’s a big difference. Or are they just getting up and playing ball based on where they are and they’re interchangeable? Because a lot of football is matchups and if we can change the matchups by having versatile players, its extremely helpful. For their longterm career development for after college if they’re fortunate enough to be able to do that, they don’t necessarily have a say in what they’re able to play at the next level. So the more we can train and prepare our guys to be able to do multiple things gives them a chance to have longevity in their football career. Natrez Patrick played inside linebacker for me and was able to have two years active roster in the NFL as an outside linebacker for the Rams. He was able to cross train. He played third down in some packages for us and then he was able to do that at the next level so we’re also helping their careers long term if we teach them how to do more than one thing and how to become a well-rounded football player.”

On how volume of install changes with early enrollees as opposed to guy who come in later:

“When you look at it, there’s so many more opportunities afforded by the rules in terms meetings when your not in actual practice time. So it’s really important to create a schedule of, ok here’s our allotted times of meetings and football for this part of the year. We give an introduction to scheme. Then when you get into practice time when you obviously get a lot more meeting time, you get reps, you get walkthroughs. Okay, now we’re going to ramp it up. Then when you start over in the summer, it’s back to basics with the time allotted. Then it ramps up for fall camp. So you can actually teach a defense in some form or fashion four times a year and we try to cycle it that way. It helps with their acclimation process. We had over 20 midyears on the team this year so think about that. By the time they get to the first game they may have learned, whether its offense or defense, this system in some form or fashion four different times. Now they only get to rep it during spring ball and fall camp but I think that helps.

“It’s really important to be a good teacher as a coach. I always want to say, hey, whoever their best teacher was -- to every coach on our staff -- whoever their best teacher was, why was that teacher successful in reaching them. Probably they weren’t stale in how they presented. They engaged the room. There was interaction and so you can get guys acclimated in terms of scheme, add volume if you take pride in being a teacher and not just go put a playbook sheet on the board and say, ‘hey, here’s your assignment. It’s your job to know it.’ It’s our job to teach it and that’s how we’ve kind of approached it and I think it has been successful for us. It has helped guys like Malaki (Starks) and Mykel (Williams). Last year they were able to be successful and I think part of that is one, they’re very talented, two, they worked really hard to acclimate themselves, and three, we created a plan to teach and they took advantage of it.”

On youth at OLB and the three guys brought in and how close they are to contributing:

“So today is practice six. It’s the first official day in full pads although we’ve been in shells, we’ve been in shoulder pads. The game changes when pads come on. It changed a little bit when we went from spiders to shells and it’ll change more today. Consistency decides who is able to help us. So being on practice six, everybody -- no matter how experienced they are -- still has a long way to go to the consistency we expect and the standard. Those guys flash. Those guys have ability. They have traits whether it’s in pass rush or in run defense and they are embracing what we’re asking of them. But practice six, I couldn’t have told you for sure on practice six of last year. We still have two scrimmages, really 25 practices before the first game. About 18 of those are camp style so we’re a third of the way. I’ll be better able to answer that question after two scrimmages and those 18 practices.”