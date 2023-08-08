WATCH: Everything Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said

“Let’s start with your original question that you asked Brock. I think when you talk about somebody being hard to block, a lot of that is relative to strain. Chaz strains both in terms of his competitive nature and, like, his physical willingness to battle with people. So that makes him a hard guy to block by nature. The guy works extremely hard in all areas, whether it’s walk-throughs, meetings, on the field, individual drills. He’s one of the most common people to stay after practice to work on his own, and so naturally when you work like that and you focus on your process, you grow. I think he buys into that and does it every day. He has continued to progress, and we’re really pleased with him.”
On preparing for individual offenses and defining your game plan:
“So I think you start — first of all, when you go into fall camp right now, we try to challenge the guys with a lot of volume and you try to anticipate problems that are going to arise in the future because right now what we do have is time to get reps, to teach, to correct. And so I think you need to be really forward thinking in terms of what issues are going to be presented in the future, and you build a library of options to pick from so that when you get to a game plan — I always compare it to being in the kitchen as a chef, right? If you go in there and you have a fully-stocked pantry, fully-stocked fridge, you have all your seasonings and spices, you can make about whatever dish you want depending on who you’re cooking for, right? So each offense that you play, hey, you need to cook a little different. Hey, when we’re focusing on us, that’s like preparing food for your wife and kids at home. Like, hey, Bryson better get some chicken nuggets, right? That’s what he needs.
And so, that’s our identity. Hey, what are we good at? And then the extra fluff in there, we need to build a library so we can pick from it. And that makes the game-planning process easier because we know what we have and we know what we can do well.”
On interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles and keeping up with former players in Philly:
“You try to the best of your ability to keep in touch with all your former players. I have a unique vantage point being here going on eight years now where the relationships are consistent because of where I am. I’m still at the place where they played. Obviously the guys that played in my room, I think I have the best opportunity to stay in touch with them because we spent the majority of our time together. That extends to everybody else on the defense. Mostly this time of year it’s text message-related because everybody — they’re short on time, we’re short on time. But Kelee sent me a text the other day, and there was just a little back and forth about things that are going on with him. You try to do the best job you can to keep in touch with everybody there.