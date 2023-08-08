Hartley knows his job is to find ways to make Bowers even better. That’s maybe the hardest part of it for Hartley.

So to find ways to get the absolute most out of Bowers, Hartley looks to some of the best players in the NFL as examples.

“You constantly are trying to find clips from a (Travis) Kelce or a (George) Kittle or the great tight ends,” Hartley said. “And you’re looking at things that they do that are similar to what we do that we can show Brock. ‘He maybe at the top of your route, you can sink your hips a little bit more. you can rage out of your break a little bit faster to create more separation. That way you don’t have to make that superstar catch with the guy draped all over you. If you sink your hips like Travis Kelce, you’ll have more space and separation at the top of the route.’”

Bowers will likely be joining Kittle and Kelce in the NFL next season, with many already projecting Bowers to be a top pick in next year’s draft.

In all likelihood, this will be Hartley’s final year coaching Bowers. Georgia is still well set up at the position moving forward, with Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin were all highly rated as prospects and Hartley has liked what he’s seen from each of them to this point in their college careers. Delp in particular earned praise for how much he has grown following Darnell Washington’s departure to the NFL.