By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star S Peyton Woodyard. He ranks as the nation’s No. 6 safety and the No. 81 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 4 safety and the No. 86 overall recruit.

There are ups and downs in every recruiting class, including the top-ranked 2024 class for Georgia football. The breaking news today from St. Johns Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard adds to the latter column.

When those signing day retrospectives come out, this isn’t going to be the best week for Georgia at the safety position.

Woodyard, the nation’s No. 4 safety, has just announced his commitment to Alabama. That was a short time after he scrubbed his connection and commitments to Georgia from his social media.

