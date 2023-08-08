ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart often talks about the importance of managing injuries during the month of August, as the Bulldogs usually conduct their most strenuous practices during the hottest time of year.

And while most of the team was competing in full pads for the first time this fall, a handful of key Bulldogs were off on the side of practice working with an unidentifiable staffer.

Among those who were just doing conditioning — light running — in full pads were running back Kendall Milton, linebacker Smael Mondon, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, wide receiver Rara Thomas, safety Dan Jackson and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Cornerback Chris Peal was wearing a boot on his right foot and riding a bike during the 15 minutes the media was allowed to view practice.

Milton is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, while it was previously known that Mondon, Ingram-Dawkins and Jackson were all dealing with foot injuries. Lassiter’s injury is unknown but Georgia’s starting cornerback was not spotted at Georgia’s first practice last Thursday. Smart had mentioned that a few players were dealing with hamstring injuries coming out of summer conditioning. The status of Thomas is also not known at this point.