ATHENS — Chaz Chambliss knows Brock Bowers as well as anyone on the Georgia football team. In addition to facing off against each other routinely in practice, the two are also roommates.

So when asked if there was anything the outside linebacker does better than the uber-talented tight end, it took him a minute to come up with an answer.

“I’d say fishing I can beat him. He beats me in shooting,” Chambliss said. “There’s not a lot I can beat him consistently in, no.”

When speaking at SEC media days though, Bowers gave Chambliss more credit than the junior outside linebacker was willing to give himself. Bowers said Chambliss was his toughest blocking assignment.