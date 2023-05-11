Brock Bowers figures to be a stabilizing force for a very new Georgia offense

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Brock Bowers helps overcome newness on Georgia offense Brock Bowers didn’t need to play in Georgia’s spring game. If we’re being totally honest, he probably doesn’t need to play another down for Georgia football. He’s seen as Georgia’s top draft prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft and one of the top overall players in the sport. Dawgnation Dawgnation Todd McShay puts 2 Georgia Bulldogs in his ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Yet during Georgia’s spring game, Bowers was out there throwing blocks and hauling in passes from Carson Beck. He finished the spring game with two receptions for 55 yards, showing even in a spring game why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the country. His play this spring helps further illustrate what Georgia coaches talk about when they praise Bowers’ competitive excellence. Bowers is not the biggest tight end in the world, that might actually be former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington. Nor is he the fastest player on Georgia’s offense.

Mike Bobo takes over for Todd Monken as offensive coordinator. Georgia loses its top running back in Kenny McIntosh And there’s the big question of who will be tossing Bowers the ball, as Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton battle for the ball. But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that Georgia isn’t just going to lean on Bowers to drive the offense. “Offensive personality is what you have — whatever you have, you use what you have and right now it’s not like we’re saying let’s cater our offense to Brock (Bowers), Ladd (McConkey), Kendall (Milton), who’s not out there, we’re not doing that,” Smart said following G-Day. “We’re evaluating players, not plays. We’re trying to figure out what players can help us, and then we’ll worry about the plays. So I don’t put a lot of pressure on offensive identity in the spring.” Whoever ends up winning the quarterback job will have an easier life throwing to Bowers. That was the case for J.T. Daniels and Stetson Bennett. Bowers has been Georgia’s leading receiver since his first game against Clemson back in 2021. No pass catcher in Georgia program history has been more productive than Bowers from a receptions, yardage and touchdowns standpoint. If Bowers wanted to, he probably could demand a larger target share. He easily could’ve finished with over 1,000 yards in either of his first two seasons. But that’s not who Bowers is. It helps explains why he’s good as he already is and wants to keep getting better.