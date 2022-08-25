Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more Georgia football defense will go as far as its 2021 signees carry it The best players on Georgia’s 2022 defense will not come from the 2021 signing class. Those titles are reserved for 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter or Kelee Ringo or 2019 signee Nolan Smith. They’re all veterans at this point who have played a lot of college football. But the most important players for this year’s defense, in terms of the unit’s success, very much all come from the 2021 signing class. More often than not, those second-year players are the ones tasked with replacing many of last year’s stars.

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick is out. In steps Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who redshirted last year before delivering a strong performance during spring practice. Nakobe Dean is now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jamon Dumas-Johnson will take his role, after impressing just about everyone this offseason. “He’s smart, physical fast, tough,” Smael Mondon said of his fellow 2021 signee.” He’s everything you would want in a linebacker.” Related: Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘ready for the challenge’ of being the next standout Georgia football linebacker

Mondon will also play a big role in replacing the likes of Quay Walker and Channing Tindall, who are both in the NFL. At cornerback, Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green separated themselves from the three freshman cornerbacks signed. Lassiter delivered another stellar fall camp, just like he did last season, and put himself in position to start opposite Ringo against Oregon. “This camp has been pretty good for us as a team and myself,” Lassiter told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve all been working hard to get better and trying to get more connected each day; we spend a lot of time together in camp. I’d say that camp has been a lot of great progress to get to where we are now, but we still got a long way to go.” Georgia’s 2021 signing class was a slight step back for the Bulldogs, at least compared to their own standard. The Bulldogs signed just 20 players in the cycle, the smallest of any of Smart’s signing hauls. It also came in at No. 4 in the final rankings. Outside of Smart’s first class, it’s the only one to be ranked outside of the top 3.

Given the nature of the 2021 recruiting cycle, we know less about this class than others. The pandemic made it impossible to get a full evaluation on players. Consider that the two most impressive players to date so far in the class, Bowers and Dumas-Johnson, did not play their senior seasons of high school. Mondon himself saw his senior season shortened by a knee injury. But that didn’t stop him from earning a 5-star ranking, in part because of his off-the-charts athletism. Smart has seen the same things, calling Mondon one of the best athletes he’s seen. This fall, Mondon has gotten to soak up a lot of the reps and gain some of the reps he didn’t last year as he sat behind Walker, Dean and Tindall. He’s not alone in that category, as Ingram-Dawkins, Green and linebacker Xavian Sorey all redshirted last year as well. Mondon at least became a fixture on Georgia’s special teams units. It puts Georgia in a position where they enter next week’s game against Oregon with a lot of unknowns at several key defensive positions. “You get up into 45, 55 percent of our roster would be freshmen and sophomores playing, that actually go play,” Smart said. “Any time you have that, you’re susceptible to lack of experience with mistakes, anxiety mistakes, composure mistakes, so we try to create situations in practice to make them want to do right as much as they can and feel like they’re in a game, so that when they’re in a game, they can just relax and go play. “There’s a lot of those guys that are going to help us. I think more and more we’re finding every year there’s more freshmen that have to play and contribute.”